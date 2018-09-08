Traveling Sisterhood -- Sisters Maria Sarver, of Crowley, left, and Lana Merliss, of Baton Rouge, ride the cable car as part of their Aug. 1-8 visit to San Francisco. They walked part of the Golden Gate Bridge, visited Alcatraz prison and wineries in Napa and Sonoma. They also visited Muir Woods, Sausalito and Lombard Street, known as the most crooked street in the speaker. They saw the sea lions at Pier 39 in Fisherman's Wharf and watched the Houston Astros beat the San Francisco Giants in baseball.