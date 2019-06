Rick and Mary Martin, of Baton Rouge, visit the Forbidden City in Beijing on April 13. The Forbidden City was the Imperial Palace of the Ming and Qing dynasties and consists of 980 beautiful buildings. The couple's 19-day around-the-world trip also included stops at The Great Wall, Tiananmen Square and the Terracotta warriors in Xi’an; a Yangtze river cruise through the scenic Three Gorges; and an evening at the Moulin Rouge in Paris.