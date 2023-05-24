The hardest part of zip lining is taking that first step.
You must trust that the cable attaching you to the line above will carry you safely to the next platform. Most of the time, it’s forest beneath your feet, but in Columbus, Georgia, the Blue Heron Zip Line extends over nothing but water. If that isn’t enough of a thrill, the zip line begins in the center of downtown.
Visitors to the southwest Georgia city climb 12 stories to the platform on the Georgia side of the Chattahoochee River, then zip across the waters to land in Alabama. The Blue Heron Zip Line is the country’s only dual zip line to connect two states.
The long ride offers an expansive view of the Chattahoochee, and allows even zip line novices to lean back and relax.
But there's more to the Chattahoochee than zip lining. This former mill town is experiencing an exciting renaissance. Starting in the 19th century, textile mill owners dammed the Chattahoochee for hydro power, but in this century, municipal leaders removed the dams and let the river’s natural rapids flow free.
The 2.5-mile stretch is now the longest urban whitewater course in the world. An upriver power plant controls the water flow, so rapids strength depends on the time of day making it perfect for both experts wanting adrenaline and families looking for tamer waters.
Old meets new
Those old mill sites have also been repurposed, some renovated as apartments and condos and others into accommodations. A former grist mill on the river has been transformed into City Mills, for example, a boutique hotel filled with items from the mill’s historic past. There’s yoga classes on-site, dogs are welcome and the Millhouse Kitchen and Bar serves up craft cocktails, steaks and seafood dishes with a dramatic view of the Chattahoochee.
The heart of downtown offers numerous restaurants, shopping and connections to the Dragonfly Trail, a greenway that follows the river and extends to both south and north sections of the city. Visitors may explore the Ma Rainey House & Museum, home to Columbus native Gertrude “Ma” Pridgett Rainey known as the “Mother of the Blues” or the Smith-McCullers House (currently being renovated), home to novelist Carson McCullers who enjoyed fame with her debut novel, “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” based on Columbus.
Art lovers will not want to miss the Bo Bartlett Center, named for another Columbus native, American realist Bo Bartlett. The gallery presents changing exhibits, such as the recent “Unaccompanied” by actress Kate Capshaw, along with revolving Bartlett paintings. There’s even an archive titled “Bo’s Brain,” one of the largest collections of an artist life in the country.
“And we have a thousand more objects that aren’t on display,” said Joshua Newbend, gallery and event coordinator.
Georgia’s second-largest city contains two performing arts venues, the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts celebrating 20 years of bringing to town Broadway-style shows as well as other events in its three theater spaces and the Springer Opera House, the State of Theatre of Georgia, which produces equity shows in the National Historic Landmark.
Other attractions include the Columbus Museum, with its dual concentration on American art and regional history, set to reopen after a massive renovation in 2024; the Coca-Cola Space Science Center with its interactive space shuttle experience and rare artifacts from NASA and the National Civil War Naval Museum featuring the massive hull of the CSS Jackson. The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center at nearby Fort Moore explains the role of the infantry in American conflicts, from the Revolution until today.
Another town revamp is Fort Moore, formerly Fort Benning and renamed to honor Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” G. Moore Jr., who fought in Korea and Vietnam, and his wife, Julia “Julie” Moore, a volunteer who comforted Army wives and families after the Ia Drang Valley battle.
Fort Moore's website says, "The Army was unprepared and callously had taxi drivers deliver the telegrams. Julie was horrified by the practice and followed every taxi to comfort the widows and attended the local funerals for soldiers lost in combat in her husband's command." Her efforts resulted in the changing of Army protocol.
A bit of nostalgia
It’s a trip back in time at the Columbus Collective Museums, where visitors can view and sometimes purchase Americana artifacts, from Columbus companies such as Royal Crown and Nehi sodas to the popular Lunch Box Museum featuring everything from early 20th-century lunch carriers to The Flintstones and Marvel superheroes. Owner Allen Woodall has assembled on display around 1,000 lunch boxes of all shapes and sizes.
Be prepared to spend some time here for the museums in the Collective include the Royal Crown Cola Museum, the Chero-Cola Museum, the Nehi Museum, the Georgia Radio Museum and the Tom Huston’s Peanuts Museum.
Grab a bite
Columbus runs the gamut of good eating from the four-diamond Epic restaurant to Plucked Up, a colorful and popular breakfast and lunch spot. My Boulange offers a touch of France and Bodega 1205 serves up Latin specials in its bistro and market.
For something truly unique, visit Country’s Barbecue on Broadway, located in the circa-1930s Columbus Greyhound Station. Visitors can enjoy local barbecue, salads and sandwiches inside the old station or within an actual Greyhound bus. Just don’t miss the lemon meringue pie with its giant head, a local mile-high pie with its over-the-top meringue is a local legend.
Other places to try include Minnie's Uptown Restaurant which serves classic Southern comfort food like fried chicken and collard greens or 11th and Bay Southern Table which transforms food fresh from the farm into regional favorites, and Iron Bank Coffee Company is a great stop for a cup of Joe, pastries and light bites.
With its charm, rich history, outdoor adventure and bounty of tasty treats, Columbus has the chops to make its mark as a destination to consider.