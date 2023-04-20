Spring is a busy time of year. Schools are wrapping up and activities like sports events, proms and dance recitals seem to be happening all at once.
Plus, Louisiana has its array of festivals, cultural events and concerts to keep us busy every weekend from April through May.
In this buzz of springtime activity, mustering the energy for making home-cooked meals can be a challenge. Traybakes provide an easy solution — simply place meat and vegetables on one baking tray with seasoning and let the flavors meld together to make a meal.
This week, I used chicken thighs with fennel, scallions and radish on one tray to create a spring meal to remember.
Christopher Kimball’s cookbook, "Cookish: Throw it Together," which provides a variety of recipes with few ingredients and short preparation times, inspired me for this meal.
I served the traybake with farro, an ancient grain that contains a lot of protein and fiber. It is used in Mediterranean cooking because it makes a great base to other ingredients like tomatoes, onions and herbs. It has a naturally nutty taste, but it also absorbs the taste of dressings well.
When my children were young, I saw Giada De Laurentiis prepare a farro salad recipe on Food Network, and I still use the same one today. I often make it in the spring and summer because it tastes great with baked or grilled chicken.
Recently, I made it for my daughter’s friends to eat with Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, and afterward, my daughter told me that her friends loved it and wanted the recipe. So, I decided to share it here too. Enjoy!
Fennel-crusted chicken and scallion tray bake
Serves 4-8
Recipe is from the book “Cookish: Throw it Together” by Christopher Kimball
2 teaspoons fennel seeds, crushed (using a mortar and pestle)
1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
8 bone-in, skin on chicken thighs
1 bunch scallions, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
1 bunch of radish, cut in quarters
1 lemon, cut into 4 pieces
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Chopped fresh herbs, like tarragon, flat leaf parsley or cilantro
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees.
2. In a small bowl mix fennel, coriander and 1 tablespoon salt.
3. On a rimmed baking sheet, arrange the chicken skin side up. Add the scallions, fennel bulb, cut radishes and lemon quarters around the chicken.
4. Drizzle olive oil over the chicken and then sprinkle the spice mixture over each chicken thigh.
5. Place the prepared tray of chicken in the preheated oven, and bake for approximately 30-40 minutes.
6. Remove the chicken from the oven, transfer the chicken to a platter, and squeeze the juice of the lemon over the scallions and fennel bulb. Spoon the sauce over the chicken. Sprinkle the fresh herbs on top of the chicken. Serve with farro salad.
Farro salad with tomatoes and herbs
Serves 6
Recipe adapted from Giada De Laurentiis
4 cups of water
2 cups of farro
2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
1 12 ounce container of cherry tomatoes (I used a mix of colors.)
1 small sweet onion chopped finely (If onion is large, use half.)
¼ cup finely chopped fresh Italian parsley
¼ cup fresh chives (or you can substitute fresh basil)
1 large garlic clove minced
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper
1. In a medium saucepan, combine water and farro. Add 2 teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low heat, cover and simmer until the farro is tender, about 30 minutes.
2. Drain the farro well in a colander, then transfer the farro to a serving bowl and let it cool.
3. While the farro is simmering, chop tomatoes, onions and herbs. Add the finely chopped tomatoes, onions and herbs to the bowl of farro. Toss to combine.
4. In a medium bowl, whisk together the chopped garlic, vinegar, salt, pepper and olive oil. Whisk until the balsamic dressing is emulsified. Add the vinaigrette to the farro salad, toss to coat.
This salad is versatile, easy and delicious. It can be made in advance, and refrigerated overnight. Just remember to bring it to room temperature before serving.