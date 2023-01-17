King cake comes in all forms and varieties. With the carnival season in full effect, businesses have started to get crafty with the various ways they can fit king cake into a dish that's different from the traditional pastry.
Around Baton Rouge, many restaurants and coffee shops have incorporated king cakes into their drink menus. Check out these local businesses to try their takes on the trend — these Carnival-inspired drinks are available for a limited time.
King cake daiquiri, Zippy's Burritos
3155 Perkins Road
We know that king cake vodka might make some people shudder, but Zippy's is pulling it off with their king cake daiquiri.
The drink includes vanilla ice milk, king cake vodka, Rum Chata and brown sugar bourbon. Plus, king cake sprinkles to top it off.
King cake martini, Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Highway
Continuing with the alcoholic king cake beverages (it is Mardi Gras, after all), Eliza is offering a king cake martini.
Ingredients include Sugarfield Spirits spiced rum, Meyer lemon liquor, king cake syrup, cream and soda water.
Fleur de Tea, Magpie Cafe
3205 Perkins Road
If daiquiris and martinis aren't your thing and you're looking for a non-alcoholic king cake-inspired beverage, try the Mardi Gras tea from Magpie Cafe.
The colorful tea is made with blackberry, lavender, iced matcha, bee pollen and your milk of choice. Surely, an interesting concoction for your palate (and eyes).
King cake latte, Gail's Fine Ice Cream
3025 Perkins Road
The local scoop shop is incorporating king cake not only in their ice cream — but in their drinks, too.
The king cake latte consists of brown sugar cinnamon, caramel and almond and is topped with green, gold and purple sprinkles.
Various drinks, City Roots Coffee
1509 Government St.
The Mid City coffee shop has rolled out four Mardi Gras-inspired drinks to celebrate the season. Their Mardi Gras Martini is a signature espresso martini with king cake flavor, topped with whip and Mardi Gras confetti. The Carnival Latte is a baby cake flavored latte rimmed with Mardi Gras sprinkles — try it iced, hot or as an espresso milkshake.
Their Matcha Gras Latte consists of matcha made with king cake flavors and sprinkles — it also comes iced, hot or as a milkshake. The King Blend Fresh Roasted Coffee is a coffee blend of Africa and South America, made to enjoy with a king cake.
King cake cocktail, Reginelli's Pizzeria
684 Jefferson Highway
Reginelli's introduced the "Dough Whatcha Wanna" menu, which includes Bayou Eggplant, Cajun crawfish pizza, king cake bread pudding and a king cake cocktail.
The cocktail is made with fireball, rumchata, vanilla soy milk and cinnamon — topped with whipped cream and cinnamon crumbles.