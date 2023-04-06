A new television project is looking for retired special force experts.
"If you have the former special ops skills and a curiosity for the unknown, if you think you have what it takes to go after the unknown against all odds, you may be the right tool for this task," a news release states.
Pitman Casting adds that it is putting together a small nationwide team of mythbusters for the hybrid docu-reality series.
For more information, email jeff@pitmanproductions.com or call (818) 666-3606.
Meanwhile, Pitman Casting also is also reaching out one more time for candidates for the new series, "The Golden Bachelor."
Based on the uberpopular ABC "The Bachelor" franchise, this one's for senior citizen women and men of all ethnicities who are looking for love.
For more info and to apply, visit https://seniordatingshow2023jacqui.castingcrane.com.
'Law's' back
The reality series "Louisiana Law” has returned to Animal Planet for a second season.
The show airs at 8 p.m. Sundays and "follows the men and women of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as they patrol one of the most geographically diverse states in the U.S.," according to the series synopsis. "With the authority to enforce all fish and wildlife laws in addition to state and federal criminal laws, the wildlife agents of Louisiana are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, often patrolling alone and miles from backup. Audiences will travel deep into the woods and bayous with these wildlife agents as they encounter perilous situations that affect wildlife and citizens alike, all in the name of conservation."
In Sunday's episode, "Stalking Bears," wildlife department biologists deal with Black Bear cubs and their protective mama bear.
LPB's Moreau honored
The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters presented Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s André Moreau with its Lifetime Achievement Award March 24.
A Louisiana native, Moreau has spent the past five years as the co-anchor and Managing Editor of LPB’s "Louisiana: The State We’re In," Louisiana’s only statewide news magazine. Moreau has been in television broadcasting for 40 years.
While at LPB, Moreau has received recognition for his coverage of hurricanes Laura and Ida, including post-storm follow-up specials.
“In my own small way, I hope I have brought into focus what is important to and special about our state. It’s home and always will be,” says Moreau.
Also on WLPB
"ART ROCKS!": 8:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Meet St. Tammany Parish artist Rick Brunner, who's turned his love of nature into a career as a sculptor. Also featured are student musicians at the Aspen Music Festival, and the Biedenharn Museum & Gardens in Monroe.
"GOVERNOR’S ADDRESS TO THE LEGISLATURE": 1 p.m. Monday. André Moreau and Barry Erwin will moderate coverage from the LPB studios. The address will also be streamed live on lpb.org/livetv, the LPB App, and on LPB social media platforms.
"NOVA: WEATHERING THE FUTURE": 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. The one-hour film examines how extreme weather in the U.S. continues to affect more people — with longer heat waves, more intense rainstorms, megafires and droughts. Viewers also will hear about new information that could help us all adapt to more extreme weather in the years ahead. The film concentrates on five stories, going to several locations, including Louisiana, Phoenix, Atlanta, Northern California and Iowa, to explore how Americans are fighting back against extreme weather.
"LOUISIANA LEGENDS: PAUL MAINIERI": 8 p.m. Friday, April 21. Retired LSU Head Baseball Coach Mainieri is one of only six coaches in NCAA history to have won more than 1,400 games and a national championship. Learn how Mainieri achieved national greatness, all the while positively affecting lives on and off the diamond.
