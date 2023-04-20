Theater reigns at LSU this weekend with two productions taking the spotlight on two stages.

The first, the Musical Theatre Club at LSU's annual "Singeaux 2023," is a one-nighter filled with hit Broadway and movie musical song and dance numbers. This production is directed, choreographed and performed by an all-student cast and crew.

Club sponsor Terry Patrick Harris said this year's production is a little smaller than in past years but assures the program is still a crowd-pleaser.

The best part? It's free. Check it out at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Drive.

For more information, visit the club's Facebook page at facebook.com/musicaltheatrelsu.

Elsewhere on campus, LSU Theatre opens its Main Stage production of Angelina Weld Grimké's 1916 drama, "Rachel," on Friday in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Not only was Grimké an African American playwright and poet, but she was also the first African-American playwright to have a play produced on Broadway.

Lori Elizabeth Parquet directs Grimké's three-act play originally titled, "Blessed are the Barren."

In a nutshell, "Rachel" tells the story of a sensitive young woman whose eyes are opened to the realities of racism in America. But a lot of things happen along the way that lead to these realities.

In the first act, it's clear that Rachel, played by Simone Jackson, has a deep love for children, which inspires her deep desire to someday have a family of her own.

So she fills her mother's house with Brown and Black children, whom she lovingly tends, that is, until her mother reveals to Rachel and her brother the fact that their father and another brother were lynched 10 years earlier.

The story becomes even more intense in the subsequent acts, as Rachel learns the young children she loves have been made to endure racism in their school. That's when she resolves to never have children, and in so doing, she ultimately rejects the man she loves.