Theater reigns at LSU this weekend with two productions taking the spotlight on two stages.
The first, the Musical Theatre Club at LSU's annual "Singeaux 2023," is a one-nighter filled with hit Broadway and movie musical song and dance numbers. This production is directed, choreographed and performed by an all-student cast and crew.
Club sponsor Terry Patrick Harris said this year's production is a little smaller than in past years but assures the program is still a crowd-pleaser.
The best part? It's free. Check it out at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Drive.
For more information, visit the club's Facebook page at facebook.com/musicaltheatrelsu.
Elsewhere on campus, LSU Theatre opens its Main Stage production of Angelina Weld Grimké's 1916 drama, "Rachel," on Friday in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Not only was Grimké an African American playwright and poet, but she was also the first African-American playwright to have a play produced on Broadway.
Lori Elizabeth Parquet directs Grimké's three-act play originally titled, "Blessed are the Barren."
In a nutshell, "Rachel" tells the story of a sensitive young woman whose eyes are opened to the realities of racism in America. But a lot of things happen along the way that lead to these realities.
In the first act, it's clear that Rachel, played by Simone Jackson, has a deep love for children, which inspires her deep desire to someday have a family of her own.
So she fills her mother's house with Brown and Black children, whom she lovingly tends, that is, until her mother reveals to Rachel and her brother the fact that their father and another brother were lynched 10 years earlier.
The story becomes even more intense in the subsequent acts, as Rachel learns the young children she loves have been made to endure racism in their school. That's when she resolves to never have children, and in so doing, she ultimately rejects the man she loves.
This is a serious story, but Jackson believes her character's journey is as relevant today as it was in 1916, when Grimké submitted it to the Drama Committee of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
"When we stage our edition of the play, we'll still keep it to time at the time period in which it was written," she said. "I think it's even more impactful to keep it set in that time, because a lot of people will say that we've made leaps and bounds as far as racial equality or certain social movements, but we're seeing something that's set in the early 1900s, and what's going on is still very real today."
The characters not only experience racism but also a smallpox pandemic.
"Seeing how they dealt with that is very ironic and similar to now because we have COVID," said Jackson, a sophomore from Virginia majoring in television and film. "So at both of those times, there was a pandemic, and there are so many other underlying things that are still prevalent today."
Rachel is 17 in the beginning. She's 21 by the story's end, and though there are only a few years separating those ages, her maturity extends beyond her years.
"A lot of people would characterize Rachel as just super empathetic," Jackson said. "But then she goes crazy, and I realized that she really was a visionary. She is struggling with the thought of bringing a Black child into the world with everything going on, and that's a very true reality, I feel, especially among people around my age and how we're thinking about what that means. It can really take a toll on some people."
Jackson feels "Rachel" not only will impact the audience but also has impacted its actors.
"It's definitely an actors' play," she said. "There are so many emotions to draw one in, and it's so beautifully written, and every line is impactful. I was really drawn to my character because I find myself at an impasse, as well. So for her to feel so empathetic about certain things and really have that internal discovery, and for her family and her peers to see how it affected her was really interesting."
'Rachel' runs Friday through Sunday, and Wednesday through Sunday, April 26-30, at the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17-$22 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=11.