UL Press has released "Memories of a Louisiana Girlhood," a heartfelt memoir plus recipes from the late author Elizabeth Nell Dubus.
"Set in the turbulent times of the early 20th century, 'Memories of a Louisiana Girlhood' recounts the years 1933 to 1945 from the viewpoint of a girl growing up in southwest Louisiana, a unique region of manners, mores, frequent celebrations, and diverse food of both the French and Cajun settlers," a news release states. "Sprinkled among the pages are stories of Dubus’ encounters with spirited relatives, adventures with neighborhood children, adolescent growing pains, teen escapades, glimpses into Catholic girls’ education, ice cream socials and picnics — all under the watchful and amused eyes of a close-knit community."
Dubus also added recipes from her family and friends.
She "recalls a world that, except in memories, has almost ceased to exist. This memoir makes it real for all who read it," the release states.
Dubus published four Louisiana-based historical novels — "Cajun," "Where Love Rules," "To Love and To Dream" and "Twilight of the Dawn" — in addition to a contemporary novel, "Marguerite Tanner." Her numerous award-winning plays have been produced in theaters across the nation. Dubus taught writing at LSU, Southern University and University of Louisiana at Lafayette, her alma mater.
"Memories of a Louisiana Girlhood" can be purchased online at https://ulpress.org/ and at other major retailers.