By Wednesday morning, The Advocate's Jan Risher had received 59 postcards from readers since the start of the 2023 Postcard Project. That number increased significantly when a box arrived from Joan Landry that same day.
Landry uncovered a stash of postcards her mother collected through the years and contacted Risher to see if she would be interested in the vintage postcards.
That would be a yes.
A week later the postcards arrived — and they are all anyone could have hoped they would be.
Check out the video to see the unboxing of the postcard surprise:
If you would like to be a part of the 2023 Postcard Project, send a postcard to:
Jan Risher, The Advocate, 10705 Rieger Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Risher's goal is to once again receive a postcard from all 50 states and as many countries as possible. Last year's Postcard Project netted postcards from all U.S. states and nearly 20 countries around the world. Thus far, this year, readers have sent 59 postcards from 20 states and five countries.
The vintage postcard collection received from Landry, of Lafayette, includes an array of 408 postcard gems primarily from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Many postcards are from Louisiana and Texas, but others are from the Midwest, California, the Northwest, New York City and several European countries. Some have never been used and others include notes, stamps and postmarks.
One postcard sent with a .01 cent stamp in 1945 pictures a serene lake surrounded by mountains with the words, "Greetings from Grand Coteau, La." The postcard sender wrote, "OH! Yea!" (The 1945 postcard featuring a mountainous Louisiana is reminiscent of the 2023 T-shirt from Sam's Club.)
Another features football players wearing leather helmets with the words, "Help us hold that line!" and appears to be an encouraging postcard sent to those who missed Sunday School
The 2023 Postcard Project runs through Labor Day.