When Sam Irwin began playing trumpet again following a 30-year hiatus, he unknowingly set the stage for his latest book.
Learning to play traditional jazz inspired him to investigate the music’s origins and the often-forgotten musicians who played it in cities and towns beyond the jazz mecca of New Orleans.
The History Press published Irwin’s “Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age” this week. It’s the third book by the Baton Rouge author published by the Charleston, South Carolina-based company. Ricky Riccardi, director of research collections at the Louis Armstrong House Museum in New York, wrote the book’s forward.
“Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age” follow’s Irwin’s previous books, 2014’s “Louisiana Crawfish: A Succulent History of the Cajun Crustacean” and 2015’s “It Happens in Louisiana: Peculiar Tales, Traditions and Recipes from the Bayou.”
“This is the type of book History Press specializes in,” Irwin said of his books. “I call it a small history.”
Topics in Irwin's new book include the murder of Evan Thomas, a brilliant trumpet player from Crowley who had he lived, might have rivaled preeminent jazz star Armstrong; the veiled messages in the classic “I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead You Rascal You;” Basin Street’s brief name change to North Saratoga Street; Armstrong’s first gig in Baton Rouge and the reasons why he claimed to be born on the Fourth of July.
The book also reveals that numerous pioneering jazz musicians weren’t from the world-famous Louisiana city that’s billed as the birthplace of jazz.
“Many of them were from west of New Orleans,” Irwin said. “I wondered where these guys learned about music, who taught them and how they got started.”
The lesser-known players Irwin covers include Clarence Williams, a Plaquemine-born pianist, composer and manager who worked with Bessie Smith, Sidney Bechet and Bunk Johnson; trombonist and LaPlace native Edward “Kid” Ory; bassist George Murphy “Pops” Foster from McCall; and two Baton Rouge musicians, clarinetist Joe Darensbourg and band leader-guitarist Mose “Toots” Johnson.
Although musicians were drawn to New Orleans, Mose Johnson, for instance, was popular enough in Baton Rouge to stay there.
“He was making a living, so he didn’t need to go to New Orleans,” Irwin said. “He was well-known among LSU students and society. When they needed music, Toots Johnson was probably the first one they’d call.”
The stories in “Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age” first manifested themselves as blog posts on Irwin’s Louisiana-themed website, samirwin.net. The idea to expand the posts into a book came to Irwin when he realized he’d blogged enough jazz history for half a book.
“When I write these things, I’m trying to get a glimpse of how these guys lived,” he said.
Irwin wrote his first book, “Louisiana Crawfish,” after the History Press discovered his website and asked him to pitch ideas for a book. He first suggested a photo book featuring the roadside memorials erected by the family members of auto accident victims.
“It was the world’s most unpopular book idea,” Irwin said. “It took them about 10 minutes to say no.”
Despite that disastrous first pitch, Irwin turned out to be the perfect writer for a book about Louisiana’s crawfish industry. When he was growing up in Breaux Bridge, his grandfather was a crawfish industry pioneer.
“I saw the crawfish business evolve from not too much to the crazy industry that we have today,” he said.
Irwin’s former job as a public information officer at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry made him the ideal author of his second book, “It Happens in Louisiana: Peculiar Tales, Traditions and Recipes from the Bayou.” Working at LDAF, he said, “allowed me to go throughout the state and interview farmers and foresters and ranchers and cowboys and scientists.”
In 2016, Irwin’s return to playing the trumpet led to the formation of the Florida Street Blowhards, a traditional jazz band. His day job is being public relations director for the American Sugar Cane League.
Irwin continues to write blog posts, but only if he’s inspired. An enthusiastic chronicler of his state’s history, he fears Louisiana is losing its native joie de vivre and the colorful peculiarities that make it unique.
“When I grew up in Breaux Bridge, people were still speaking French,” he said. “At my grandfather’s fish business in Henderson, most everybody spoke French with strong Cajun accents. And there was the horse culture and the Mardi Gras culture. I marvel at the cultural experience I grew up in. I wish I could relive it.”