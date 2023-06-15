Buying a condo in Baton Rouge come with benefits.
Whether you're tired of maintaining a yard or need a lock-n-go lifestyle, condos work well for many, young and old. Many see them as great investments, the perfect getaways for LSU or Southern football games or as a home for sons, daughters or grandchildren going to college in the area.
This selection of condos currently on the real estate market vary in style and in price — from $178,000 to $475,000.
6765 Corporate Blvd., Apt. 7107, Baton Rouge
$178,000
The condo, located at The Reserve at Cedar Lodge, received a "top to bottom, in and out glow up" with new recessed lights in the kitchen, a vanity faucet in the bathroom and customized, individual wardrobe units in the closet (more on the closet later).
In the living room, cypress ceiling beams "deliver the WOW," according to the listing, along with plank flooring and a shiplap-adorned fireplace for peak coziness.
The complex offers a resort-style pool, fitness center, indoor basketball court and theater room. With complete hanging storage and functionality, the closet also features wallpaper-embellished ceiling, a Sputnik chandelier, over-cabinet LED lighting and more. As the complex is located near Towne Center, there is convenient access to many shopping and dining options.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,347 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 1 bed
- 1 bath
- 697 square feet/$255 per square foot
- 2-car garage
- 1 days on market
7421 N. Jefferson Place Circle, Unit 45D, Baton Rouge
$210,000
Though this condo is currently operating as an Airbnb, it can be yours (with the furniture). The home boasts a large layout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and updated lighting fixtures throughout.
At Jefferson Place Condominiums, residents have access to a pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
The complex is also located near Interstates 10 and 12 — perfect for a morning commute.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,744 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 beds
- 2 baths
- 1,475 square feet/$142 per square foot
- 23 days on market
1509 Stanford Ave., Unit A3, Baton Rouge
$372,950
Talk about a view. This property sits right on the LSU lakes next to the bird sanctuary with a cabana and hot tub outside.
The two-bedroom condo was updated with new windows, HVAC and a roof — as well as a few kitchen and bathroom updates inside.
According to the listing, "Homes in this complex rarely ever come on the market because once you visit this amazing property you will never want to leave."
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $2,535 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 2 beds
- 1 bath
- 1,150 square feet/$324 per square foot
- 154 days on market
998 Stanford Ave., Apt. 417, Baton Rouge
$475,000
First of all, look at that entryway. Second, there's a library.
The luxury condo features an open floor plan with fantastic outdoor views of the courtyard with fountains, LSU Lakes Mississippi Bridge and Tiger Stadium. Not to mention, we bet the sunsets are great from the patio.
The complex offers 24/7 security, fingerprint-only entry, cameras inside and out and covered parking spaces. There's also walking trails, swimming pools, a gym and clubhouse.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $3,784 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 1 bed
- 1 bath
- 1,429 square feet/$332 per square foot
- 27 days on market