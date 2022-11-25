Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's holiday production, "Home for Christmas," at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd.
The story focuses on the Clayton family, whose members travel from all parts of the country for Christmas with their mother, who isn't well. In fact, this Christmas may be their mother's last.
Determined that the family returns home, the oldest sibling plans to recapture something that the family seems to have lost, which forces them, as stated in the title, all to go home for Christmas.
Tickets are $27 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.