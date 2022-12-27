Making New Year's Eve plans that live up to the hype can be tough. While there are plenty of wonderful restaurant options out there, for some, an evening at home with friends just works better.
Until seven years ago, I had only had one exceptional New Year's Eve — a James Brown concert in a small theater in Reno, Nevada. James Brown did the whole throwing off the cape thing repeatedly. Jimmie Walker sat in front of me wearing a purple fur coat. The experience was a high bar for subsequent New Year's Eves.
I even went to New York City for New Year's Eve one year. Standing in Times Square, we could see the ball, but the night was just cold — and, to be honest, a little boring. We ended up eating Indian food and going back to our hotel room.
However, six years ago, we were invited to join an event that measures up to all the New Year's Eve hype that's out there. Lafayette friends invited us to join something they had started the year before. It's called The Long Dinner.
Five couples get together for the meal. The meal usually starts around 5 p.m. and finishes up at midnight with 12 courses at the home of Amy and Michael Martin in Lafayette. Each couple attending makes multiple courses and brings the dishes and any special flatware needed for that part of the meal. Most of us try to go all out for the dishes we serve.
One year, I studied for weeks and talked to multiple experts on how to make a clear beef consommé. (You stir egg whites into the beef broth, and the whites absorb the color as they cook. You then strain the cooked whites out and are left with a clear broth that tastes like a steak.)
One friend, a Francophile, orders and imports nine different cheeses from France. We get a tour of France via cheese. It's over the top, but we do it because we have fun figuring it out and executing something we've never tried before.
While most of the evening is spent around the table, the courses are small and unrushed, giving time for some anticipation for the next delicacy on the printed menu.
Occasionally there are other guests who are in from out of town who join us. By now, some of our children have moved from the kids' room to the adult table. Amy Martin says she generally plans for 18 people at the adult table.
Martin also creates a special table and food for the nonadults at the Long Dinner. Her kid-food almost always includes a pizza in the shape of the year to come.
Martin goes all out to make the long table that stretches from her dining room all the way across her living room exquisitely beautiful. Martin said she thinks about how to decorate for the Long Dinner throughout the year.
"It's always in my head. When I'm watching a show or looking through magazines or out shopping, I think, 'Oh, I like those colors for The Long Dinner,'" she said.
While the theme of the event is usually decided upon in early December, Martin said she gets serious about the planning as she and her family drive up to Arkansas for Christmas.
She has fun with the themes, too. Typically, the word can be interpreted in multiple ways.
In 2017, the theme was "Home." In 2018, the theme was television shows. In 2019, the theme was the "Roaring 20s" — we all made actual recipes from the 1920s. In 2021, we did two because we skipped 2020. The theme for the May Long Dinner was "Things that matter" (and the assignment was to assign a type of scientific matter to the course). The December 2021 Long Dinner theme was "Wrappers' Delight." In 2022, the theme is "Inflation."
I am making a chocolate souffle this year (and will hope that it inflates appropriately), in keeping with the theme. My husband always picks the fish course and is doing something with mussels this year. I keep asking him how he will inflate them. (He keeps telling me he's working on a plan.)
While Martin is the glue that makes our Long Dinner work, the truth is that if you're looking for a way to spice up your own New Year's Eve, there's still time to make your own Long Dinner happen.
Martin recommends having fun with it — and to raid your china cabinet and cupboards.
"Use all the good stuff — the crystal, china, silver, the real cloth napkins, tablecloths," she said. "Enjoy setting a pretty table and sharing it with your friends."
She cautions against taking yourself or the event too seriously.
"Don't let it stress you out," she said. "Have comfortable chairs and don't take all the preparation on yourself. Also, allow people to clean as they go. It's OK if it's not your way."
Martin and I agree that the event works great with five couples involved, but certainly it could work with more (depending on how much space you have) or less, if people want to cook more courses or serve fewer.
For me, part of the fun is knowing the evening will be long and leisurely. We are there with people we adore and will have the time to visit with each of them. Plus, the food will be delicious.
Throughout the evening, Michael Martin plays a curated playlist featuring music by musicians who have had a notable event in the previous year or passed away. We toast them and their music throughout the night.
An added treat for our Long Dinner is that at midnight, Martin's son, Sam, who is an excellent violin player comes in and plays, "Auld Lang Syne." We sing the song together, smiling in the presence of each other and grateful for another year together.
We'll tak' a cup o' kindness yet for days of auld lang syne.