What are some ways to boost memory?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, memory loss is usually one of the first signals of other cognitive impairment or decline. As we age, our memory will diminish, yet Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related disorders are not a part of normal aging. Almost 40% of individuals over the age of 65 experience some form of memory loss, and when there is no underlying medical condition causing this memory loss, (such as Alzheimer's disease or other dementia) it is known as "age-associated memory impairment."
There are many strategies and "memory tricks" to improve and boost memory. For instance, just keeping a calendar and looking at it throughout the day and checking off tasks and appointments can be a helpful practice to improve memory. Writing things down for reminders is another useful tool.
Proper nutrition and exercise certainly keep the brain and heart healthy. The brain generates about 15% of the body's blood flow and exercise keeps the blood flowing. And don't forget about that occasional glass of wine. Wine has a principal ingredient of resveratrol, and it is responsible for strengthening brain function and could offset degenerative conditions of the brain. Keep in mind to drink in moderation as excessive consumption of alcohol can lead to temporary or permanent loss of memory.
Socialization is also important to boost memory. When individuals are interacting with others and enjoying the experiences, there is less likelihood of stress or depression to set in. Being a part of something, having a purpose each day is very important in keeping our brains healthy and staving off memory impairments.
Many older adults have become experts at something, which is an opportunity to share that knowledge with others. In doing so, in teaching others and sharing their expertise, passing on their knowledge to future generations is a way not only to keep minds actively engaged, but also a means to enhance memory.
Repeating information is another memory-boosting strategy. Try repeating information regarding needs/tasks to be completed either out loud or silently. The repetitive information will assist in recall. This is an especially good practice when trying to remember names of people you meet.
Continuous stress can destroy brain cells and cause memory lapses. Yoga and meditation are excellent therapies for the reduction of stress and for relaxation and yoga exercises can strengthen the body and overall health.
It cannot be overstated that a lack of sleep affects our memory. A peaceful night's sleep, especially one in which the individual experiences variables of at least 20% deep sleep and 25% REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, can help the brain process information at its optimal level.
We use our memory every day, and if we don't, we almost assuredly will begin to forget important information or tasks. It is important to keep mentally active, i.e., reading, starting a new hobby, learning to play a new instrument, or learning a new language, working crossword and/or word puzzles, and even playing video games. The old adage of "use it or lose it" applies, so it is important to keep our brains and our bodies actively engaged and healthy to improve and boost memory.