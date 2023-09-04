Is it common for a person with dementia to fabricate stories?
Human memory and recall are vastly complicated. Studies have shown that most of us indulge in false memories to some degree. Our memories change over time and whenever we recall these memories, they are influenced by the circumstances of the moment.
Individuals with dementia often invent or fabricate memories. These can be fragments of actual memories and stories of the past. These fabrications, called confabulations, are usually autobiographical and they often place experiences in the wrong time or place or wrongly recall other details, whether they are large or small.
The affected individual may be remembering experiences that have no correlation to his/her actual life. The stories may often be impressive and entertaining to others. Thus, the affected individual is getting attention from his/her otherwise isolated world, and this can make the individual happy and confident, so he/she continues to embellish the stories.
If the affected individual watches television shows regularly, the caregiver should be observant of the particular programming the loved one is viewing. Some dramas, for example, contain negative storylines, and the loved one may become influenced by a particular scene or even overhear particular dialogue that sparks a memory. So, subconsciously the affected individual adopts that story or event and meshes it with a memory in his/her childhood and thus, the false memories are born. In the early stage of the disease, an individual could possibly be convinced that the memory is untrue; however, as the disease progresses, it is not a good practice to challenge the stories the individual recalls and tells. Confabulations could also be triggered by details of overheard conversations among family members and friends.
Keep in mind that whatever story, or version of a story, the affected individual is verbalizing, that it is important to be sensitive, validate and acknowledge the story. These stories are absolutely real to this individual, so recognizing these memories will give him/her a sense of self-confidence and help him/her feel more secure. The caregiver may even try to "work through" a memory the individual has and solve that particular fictitious problem. If the stories, or recall of particular memories, are positive and happy, the caregiver can just step into the loved one’s reality, being attentive and validating the experience. For those times when a particularly violent television show might have triggered more disturbing memories, again, acknowledge these memories and help the individual feel safe and secure, keeping in mind that the individual cannot distinguish reality from fiction on TV or from overheard conversations.
Other strategies in handling confabulations with the affected individual include minimizing distractions, avoiding leading questions, allowing extra time for the affected individual to process communication, and using simple language.
Confabulations aren’t intentional; the individual with dementia genuinely believes the false memory to be true. And keep in mind that confabulations are not delusions. Though both involve false beliefs, confabulation involves a memory while delusions occur mostly in psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia.