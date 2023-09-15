The cottage belonged to Miss Lise, West Feliciana Parish's first telephone girl.

It was moved to St. Francisville from Bayou Sara in 1890. For those who aren't familiar, Bayou Sara was its own town just down the hill from St. Francisville along the Mississippi River.

Visitors can read about the cottage that now stands across Prosperity Street from the West Feliciana Parish Courthouse, along with other signs fronting other historic homes, churches and buildings throughout the town and parish. The information serves to offer a unique perspective of the people and places that make up the parish's story dating back to its founding in 1824.

The personal details like those of Miss Lise's cottage extend to everyone who visits to take a piece of the experience with them. West Feliciana Parish is more than a destination — it truly is an experience.