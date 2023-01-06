Shhh. Listen. Can you hear the melody floating somewhere in the breeze?

Or maybe it's just your imagination drumming up a scene from late-night cable television of Mary Badham as Willie Starr singing while balancing on the outer rail of the train tracks ... Wish me a rainbow, wish me a star ...

Badham's melody continues playing on a loop in your memory, and the truth is, you wouldn't be standing next to these train tracks in the Mississippi coastal city of Bay St. Louis if you weren't a fan of the 1966 film, "This Property is Condemned," the film adaptation of the Tennessee Williams play.

Badham was one of its stars. So were Charles Bronson and Robert Blake.

But Natalie Wood and Robert Redford were the biggest names in this movie filmed in Hancock County's county seat between Oct. 11, 1965, and Jan. 10, 1966. So, being a fan, you know the very train tracks that carve their path through the city also are the thread that connects this story from beginning to end.

But you aren't the only fan. The Hancock County Tourism Development Bureau knew the cult following behind the Wood-Redford vehicle was big enough to build it as a tourist attraction.

So, it developed a self-guided walking tour of movie sites and set up a "This Property is Condemned" display inside the Bay St. Louis Historic L&N Train Depot.

For those passing through who are unfamiliar with the film, Susan Duffey, who is director of the Bay St. Louis Mardi Gras Museum, will induct them into fandom before they leave.

The museum is located on the first floor of the train depot, at 1928 Depot Way. Though it's called the Mardi Gras Museum with its main hall filled with costumes from Bay St. Louis krewe royalty, it also serves as a history museum for the area.

"Our motto is 'It all starts here,'" said Myrna Green, director of the Hancock County Tourism Development Bureau. "If you're a visitor, you should stop by the train depot first to learn about the area and the things you can see here. You can customize your own visit, then take off from here."

Things to do and see in Bay St. Louis, Miss. The "This Property is Condemned Walking Tour" is a tourist draw, but the self-guided tour usually doesn't take long to complete. So, here are a few other things to do and see while visiting Bay St. Louis: Visit the Alice Latimore Moseley Folk Art & Museum, 1928 Depot Way. The museum offers a comprehensive look at Moseley's art and offers prints of her work for sale. Visit alicmoseley.com.

Attend a concert in historic Men Hall, 303 Union St., a stop on of the Mississippi Blues Trail and once part of the Chitlin Circuit of underground African-American venues. The hall has hosted such blues legends as John Booker, Deacon John and B.B. King. Visit the100menclub.com.

Visit the Betsy Ann Riverboat. The entertainment venue usually is docked in the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor along Beach Boulevard and offers a historical/ecological tour, a live music sunset cruise and a hibachi dinner cruse. Visit betsyannriverboat.com.

Take a three-hour ghost tour boat ride along the coast with The Mystic Ghost Ride Co. Call (866) 754-7737, ext. 2712.

Visit artist collective Gallery 220, 220 Main St. The back portion of the building is dedicated to Clay Creations, where visitors can watch a group of artists creating clay plaques representing key locations along the coast and New Orleans. Call (228) 466-6347 or email gallery220@gmail.com.

For a listing of local restaurants and places to stay, visit Hancock Tourism at playonthebay.org.

For more information, call the Hancock Tourism Development Bureau at (228) 463-9222 or the Hancock Chamber of Commerce at (228) 467-9048.

She's right. Visitors can learn about restaurants along Bay St. Louis' Beach Boulevard, each with a scenic view of the Mississippi Sound, where the bay empties into the Gulf of Mexico. They'll also leave with a wealth of information about attractions, including places to stay and shop, entertainment venues, two area casinos and the campsites, wave pool and eventual waterpark at Buccaneer State Park.

"There is a lot to see and do here in Bay St. Louis," said Anne Pitre, marketing and communications manager for the Hancock Chamber of Commerce. "And in 2023, we'll have passengers that will stop at the train depot twice a day going and coming from New Orleans to Mobile and back. This will give visitors another way to travel to our town."

The train will be stopping at the historic depot that is also home to the Alice Moseley Folk Art & Antique Museum.

Admission is free to the museums, as is Duffey's impromptu presentations about "This Property is Condemned," which includes the memorabilia-filled corner of posters, autographs and photos from the movie's filming.

"After you learn about the movie in the museum, you can go outside and take our walking tour," Green said. "It's free, and all the sites are marked by signs. You look at the sign, read about the site, then you look up and see the place where it was filmed."

Five signs mark the sites, the first stop being the train depot. It's here where Redford's character, Owen Legate, steps off a train in the fictional town of 1930s Dodson, Mississippi, and it's here where he later buys train tickets to New Orleans for himself and Natalie Wood's beautiful force of nature, Alva Starr.

The ticket window is now decorated in Mardi Gras purple, green and gold, but it is the exact spot where Owen Legate's appearance changes Dodson's fate in this adapted story by Francis Ford Coppola. The movie was directed by Sydney Pollack, who would build his own legacy of comedy and drama masterpieces.

"This Property is Condemned" opens and ends on the railroad tracks where you were standing earlier. Badham, as Willie, tells the story of her younger sister Alva to a town boy, both sitting on the tracks. Willie has been left behind by their mother Hazel Starr, played by Kate Reid. Hazel runs the Starr Boarding House where railroad workers make up the bulk of the boarders.

Hazel also is overbearing and ambitious with a plan to marry Alva off to a wealthy older man known only as Mr. Johnson. As she sees it, he would be the family's way out.

Alva, meantime, is looking for her own way out. She's beautiful and spirited but desperate for romance, glamour and excitement. And she sees it in Owen, who comes bearing bad news in the form of pink slips for the railroad workers bunking in the boarding house.

Does Alva find an escape with Owen? Well, newcomers to the story will have to watch "This Property" to find out. In the meantime, they can walk the tour, where they'll see the Starr Boarding House directly across the street from the railroad tracks.

Today, the building is home to the Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, whose sign tops a smaller sign paying tribute to the Starr Boarding House.

"That building was empty when the movie crew was filming there," said Alan Lagarde, who remembers the movie makers. "People were everywhere."

Lagarde was just a kid during the filming. Now he's a member of the Hancock Tourism Development Bureau's board of commissioners and owner of Lagarde's Fine Wine and Spirits on Blaize Avenue, where he displays his own collection of "This Property" memorabilia.

"The movie theater that Robert Redford and Natalie Wood walk out of was really the First Missionary Baptist Church," Legarde continued. "They fixed up the front to make it look like a movie theater."

Green added that the tourism commission developed the walking tour in 2009, when the Mississippi Gulf Coast was still recovering after Hurricane Katrina. The area needed tourism dollars, so Hancock Tourism decided to capitalize on its movie history.

"People are interested in it," Green said. "And Susan (Duffey) has been so good at getting people involved downstairs. Sometimes it would be cold or windy or raining and nothing going on. She'd say, 'Go get you some popcorn and come back here,' and they'd sit down, and she'd show them the movie."

But true fans already know how the movie ends — fans like you who can visualize scenes upon exiting the depot, then glancing right at the railroad tracks.

For now, there are no trains coming are going. You look straight across at the boarding house, and the only sound you imagine is Badham singing as Willie Starr, wishing for rainbows and stars that will never come her way.

For more information on the "The Property is Condemned" Walking Tour and other things to see and do in Bay St. Louis, call the Hancock Tourism Development Bureau at (228) 463-9222 or the Hancock Chamber of Commerce at (228) 467-9048 or visit playonthebay.org.