When I spoke with Walter Isaacson last month, our conversation soon turned to his love of New Orleans. A magazine editor had asked me to interview Isaacson about the National Humanities Medal he recently received at the White House. The awards citation praised Isaacson “for chronicling the history and genius of America.”
Isaacson, a New Orleans native, once ran Time magazine, CNN, and the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan organization that regularly gathers leading thinkers to discuss the world’s biggest challenges and opportunities. These days, Isaacson is back in his hometown as a professor of history at Tulane.
Most of Isaacson’s history lessons unfold in his books, which include bestselling biographies of Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, and gene researcher Jennifer Doudna. He’s currently working on a biography of Elon Musk, the controversial space and automotive tycoon who recently bought Twitter.
I asked Isaacson how growing up in New Orleans had shaped his life and work. “As with a lot of creative places over the course of history, such as Florence in the 1400s,” Isaacson told me, “New Orleans has a diversity of people from all over the world — and a diversity of food, music, and literature.”
Florence figures prominently in Isaacson’s book about da Vinci, the celebrated inventor and artist. The biographer credits the Italian city with nurturing da Vinci’s genius. “By the time Leonardo arrived,” Isaacson tells readers, “Florence had more wood-carvers than butchers. The city itself had become a work of art.”
In a similar way, Isaacson suggests that colonial Philadelphia, where Franklin came of age as a young man, was a defining presence in the life of the colorful revolutionary, inventor and diplomat. As Isaacson writes of Philadelphia, “the tone set by both the Quakers and subsequent immigrants was appealing to Franklin. They tended to be diligent, unpretentious, friendly, and tolerant, especially compared to the Puritans of Boston.”
An abiding theme in Isaacson’s books involves the role of cities in the creation and exchange of ideas. That point was underlined when I connected with him on the same weekend as the New Orleans Book Festival, an event he helped organize.
Will cities play as big a part in growing creativity and progress in this century? Political controversy, crime, and crumbling infrastructure continue to complicate the future of New Orleans, but even beyond the Crescent City, the idea of cities as engines of change is under the microscope. With the rise of remote work and urban unrest, cities everywhere face new obstacles in attracting the best and the brightest.
Even so, I’m impressed by “Metropolis,” a recent book by Ben Wilson that argues the centuries-old position of cities as economic and cultural game-changers isn’t likely to go away.
Maybe, in this season of renewal, those of us who love all of Louisiana’s cities should keep that truth close in heart and mind.
