In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
He examined the exposed wood more closely. Then texted his partner: "Hey, I think I found a sunken ship."
Thus began the 11-week frenzy with untold numbers of people making their way down to where the Mississippi meets the land to see the remains of what Ford later learned was the 107-year-old remains of the Brookhill ferry.
Ford wasn't sure who to contact about the remains of the boat, but he eventually spoke with state archeologist, Chip McGimsey. McGimsey and a team of archeologists dug out mud and sediment to reveal more of how the Brookhill was built.
The Brookhill ferry joined the local ferry fleet in 1895 to carry traffic across the river, according to a 1960 story in The Sunday Advocate. As the night ferry, the boat was moored at the city docks in downtown Baton Rouge. On the night of Sept. 29, 1915, a hurricane blew in from the Gulf of Mexico and sank the Brookhill in place near the docks.
Ford and the archeologists all knew they were racing against time.
"We have always known it was going to go away," Ford said. "It was just a small window of time that we had to see it."
During the Brookhill's exposure, McGimsey said the experience was fascinating.
"I'm still doing media interviews about her. I did one with the New York Times this morning," McGimsey said Monday. "This is the 35th interview I've done. I don't know how to explain why it captured the public interest in the way it did."
McGimsey said, according to his department's press officer, a month ago, one of the stories about the Brookhill had run more than 600 times around the world, with up to 60% of the world's population being reached.
As many joined him in the Brookhill adventure, Ford has continued to go on walks along the banks of the Mississippi.
"A few weeks ago when I went, I was very happy that I went because the water was lapping at the planks on the side of the boat. I knew it wouldn't be long," Ford said. "It was a little bittersweet knowing it was going to go away soon."
He was right. Sometime between the mornings of Dec. 15-16, the Brookhill disappeared, once again beneath the waters of the Mississippi.
"The river has only risen since. She's gone for an unknown period of time. Who knows when she will emerge again?" McGimsey said. "Last week, as the water slowly crept into her, I stood and watched. In the short run, I don't expect to see a lot of damage. However, I don't know what will happen as the currents are cutting into the bank there, which is what unveiled her."
McGimsey said he and others who have been watching the Brookhill will have to wait and see what she looks like the next time she shows up. In the meantime, he says the wreck's impact has been difficult to measure but potentially profound.
"I've argued for a while that the biggest benefit was letting people come see history and literally touch it. I still think that was the biggest," McGimsey said.
As an archeologist, MeGimsey said the benefit of the exposed Brookhill 107 years after she sank was in seeing how she was built, but he realizes the value of the Brookhill's appearance could go far beyond that.
"I don't know how to measure the public good or what will happen to some kid who came down here when he or she was 12 years old and the visit sparked an interest in history or boats. You just hope that it did," he said. "That kind of value — that kind of interest can have so many effects in society, but you can't measure them."
McGimsey marveled at the way media interest evolved over the course of the Brookhill's exposure — from the initial interviews about the boat itself to bigger issues about climate change, to which he said he referred people to a climatologist.
"Hurricanes have always happened. Droughts have always happened, but what I think is that these extreme events are becoming more frequent," McGimsey said. "These wild fluctuations from really hot to really cold are going to increase. In that sense, the Mississippi may be an example of the extremes."
And, the exposed remains of the Brookhill pointed to all of those questions, issues and possibilities.
Both McGimsey and Ford said over the course of the Brookhill's 2022 exposure, they ran into numerous visitors along the banks exploring the wreck, including many families with children who realized the value of seeing and playing on the old shipwreck.
"It was just as magical along the way as it was in the beginning," Ford said. "My biggest takeaway is how great it's been to have something so positive and interesting and educational to share with friends and family — and the world, with the story going nationally and globally. ...It's been an adventure."