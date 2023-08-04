worst cooks1

'Worst Cooks in America' co-hosts Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro, center, gather with Season 28 contestants including, back row, right, James Bates, of Hammond.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY SCOTT GRIESS/FOOD NETWORK

A Hammond man hopes that learning to cook a romantic dinner will help him in the love department.

That's why James Bates is part of "Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite," premiering at 7 p.m. Sunday on Food Network.

Bates, a school custodian and divorced father of two, will get expert instruction from "Worst" co-hosts and mentors Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro.

Bates' comedic skills have gained him a large social media following. Check him out at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRealSpark.

For more on the series, visit foodnetwork.com.

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.