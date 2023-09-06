The George W. and Jean H. Pugh Institute for Justice will screen the Netflix documentary “Victim/Suspect” at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, 1 E. Campus Drive.
The event, free and open to the public, will take place in the center's McKernan Auditorium. A panel discussion will follow the documentary.
The panelists will be "Victim/Suspect" producer Rachel de Leon, retired detective Carlton Hershman and Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., M.Div., Ph.D. alongside LSU Law Professor Lisa Avalos, who appears as an expert witness in the documentary.
De Leon is an Emmy-winning reporter and videographer for the Center for Investigative Reporting.
"In 'Victim/Suspect,' she travels across the country exploring cases in which young women were charged with falsely filing a police report, arrested, and even imprisoned after going to police to report being a victim of sexual assault," a news release states.
Hershman retired from the San Diego Police Department in 2017. During his career, he implemented the sex crimes cold case unit and investigated more than 1,300 sexual assault cases in the 10 years he was with the unit. He has testified as an expert in sex crimes investigations, false reporting and victimology of a sex crimes survivor and also appears in “Victim/Suspect.”
Patrick has 28-plus years of experience prosecuting domestic abusers, sexually violent predators, human traffickers, stalkers, rapists and child molesters. She also teaches sexual assault prevention for several branches of the U.S. military and lectures domestically and internationally on the topics of sexual assault, threat assessment and human trafficking.
Avalos joined LSU Law in 2018 and serves as co-director of the Pugh Institute for Justice with Professor Ray Diamond. While her research interests include criminal law and procedure with an emphasis on sexual offenses and gender-based violence, she is especially renowned for her expertise on accusations of false reporting in sexual assault cases. In recognition of her extensive scholarly work and independent dedication to helping end gender-based violence, Avalos was honored with the 2023 Visionary Award from the End Violence Against Women International (EVAWI) nonprofit organization.