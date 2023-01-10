This is the first article about one of the 26 items on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff will complete the 26 items throughout 2023 and write and report first-person experiences and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
Going to the Pete Maravich Center to see the LSU Lady Tigers play has been something I've wanted to do — so I was happy to take on this task for the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
I do love me some women's basketball. My family and friends can attest to my numerous basketball stories (including the time when I was playing in a men's league in Reno, Nevada, and Milli Vanilli knocked me down and blew my knee out, but this is not about that.)
This is about the grand experience of going to a home game, item No. 25 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List, to be exact: Support LSU athletics — other than football — by attending a baseball game, a basketball game, women’s gymnastics or another sport.
My husband and I went to the Jan. 5 game with LSU against Texas A&M. Parking was a breeze, by the way.
Before the team hit the court, they rolled out a purple carpet and one of those serious announcers (the kind who would say "GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLL," if we had been at a soccer match) introduced the team with all the fanfare possible. I later learned the announcer's name is Jacques Pourciau. He did a great job and added to the fun and fanfare of the night.
"It's showtime. Get on your feet for the Lady Tigers of LSU," Pourciau said.
Coach Kim Mulkey entered the court with her team and then hugged each of the opposing coaches. Noting what Mulkey wears to the game is a prerequisite to attendance. Every hair on her head seemed to be in position, much like the players on the court. She was wearing metallic red pants and a black glittery jacket — mind you, we were in the cheap seats, but her outfit was sparkling even from there.
Part of the band was there and played a big role in the hoopla of the night. Throughout the game, one of the band members danced with a Kim-Mulkey cardboard cutout. The big screen caught them in action on multiple occasions.
Going into the game, the LSU Lady Tigers were undefeated. I was set to be impressed, which I was eventually, but that first quarter was rough. Everyone on the court had trouble getting the ball to go in the hoop, and the score at the end of the quarter was only 6 to 8, with LSU leading. Things came alive in the second quarter and the Tigers began to pull ahead, led by Angel Reese, whose rebounding took center stage over her eyelashes.
Reese ended the first half with a nothing-but-net shot from halfcourt.
During halftime, I made my way down almost courtside to say hello to Stanley Douglas, my dad's childhood friend, who is and has been one of the premiere supporters of the Lady Tigers — dating all the way back to former head coach Sue Gunter. Gunter was from Walnut Grove, Mississippi, (current population: 481) about 25 miles from Forest, Mississippi, where Douglas and I grew up. Gunter went to East Central Junior College, where my parents met and attended. Even though she was older than my parents, I thought my mom might have known her. So, I called to ask.
"I remember Sue, but I didn't know her — she was older than me. However, I'm cleaning out the attic with someone who probably did," my mom, Nelda Risher, said, as she handed the phone to my fourth grade social studies teacher, Nancy Edwards, who happens to be from Walnut Grove and was at my mom's home helping to get my mom ready to move.
"I did know her and remember her basketball legacy," Edwards said. "They lived in old Walnut Grove. She was an icon and an idol."
I told Edwards I wasn't aware that there was an old Walnut Grove.
"Oh yes, when the railroad came to town, we moved downtown to be near the railroad. The Gunter's house had been right downtown in the old downtown. I could show it to you, if you'd like," she said. "Sue Gunter was big stuff in Walnut Grove."
I assured her the legacy of Sue Gunter is still big stuff in Baton Rouge. While visiting with Douglas, I also met Joan Landry, who was on the first women's team at LSU. The fans in that area seemed to know each other well and were clearly a tight-knit community.
By the time I made my way back to the cheap seats, I was grooving to the music. I looked at the big screen and noted they were playing "Kim's halftime playlist." She picked some good ones, including "Louisiana Saturday Night."
In the third quarter, the Lady Tigers took a commanding lead of 60 to 21. I looked up and saw The Advocate's Scott Rabalais on the big screen. I texted him to say hello. He told me that Reese was one rebound away from a school record in a single game.
Reese is impressive. Once she clinched the school rebound record, she made her way to the bench to a standing ovation.
Reese has also got some impressive teammates. I couldn't help but root for Flaujae Johnson, the freshman rapper I interviewed back in the spring. I had also spoken with her mother and spotted a family I believed to be hers, seated near the court.
In the fourth quarter, Mulkey gave all the players a chance to play. The final score, 74-34, reflected the power and prowess of the Lady Tigers.
On our way out of the stadium, I met Johnson's mom and watched and listened to Mulkey give a radio interview that was broadcast in the arena for the remaining crowd to hear. She talked about the improvement they have to do and that she's only looking at the next game, but after watching the team. She doesn't want to get ahead of herself, but I couldn't help but wonder how far this group of young women could go this season. The potential is surely there!
All in all, the whole evening was a great show that ended with the band, arm-in-arm, swaying and singing the alma mater with heartfelt conviction.
The night was fun all the way around. If you haven't been, find a way to get to a game before the season ends. If you have been, you know what I mean. The team is still undefeated and tied for the best record in the land — something to cheer about, for sure.
The Lady Tigers have two home games in the next week, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 against Auburn and at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 against Arkansas. Tickets can be found here.