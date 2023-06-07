It's watermelon season in more ways than one.
In addition to the juicy, green-striped variety from the supermarket, Louisiana singer Lainey Wilson has released "Watermelon Moonshine" as her new single.
The song is from the award-winning singer-songwriter's critically-acclaimed album "Bell Bottom Country."
It's the age-old story of young love … with a whiskey chaser:
Drinkin' watermelon moonshine
We cut the burn with a little lime
Parkin' back in them kudzu vines
I was his and every bit of that boy was mine
Too young to know what love was
But we were learnin' on a sweet buzz
Wilson's first "Bell Bottom Country" single, “Heart Like A Truck,” marked her fourth No. 1 single on country radio.
“I’m so excited to announce 'Watermelon Moonshine' as my next single. This song embodies what country music means to me, creating a timeless story that will resonate with people for generations to come,” said Wilson, a native of Baskin. “This song is about the crazy, young, nostalgic love we all hope to experience."
BBR Music Group also reports that Wilson, 31, recently broke the record for the shortest gap between No.1 singles on country radio with “Heart Like a Truck” and her “wait in the truck” collaboration with Mississippi-born country artist HARDY.
Yes, Wilson, 31, is on a roll. Look at her 2023 so far:
- Four ACM Awards and two CMT Music Awards
- A 28-date sold-out headlining tour
- Billboard Women in Music’s 2023 “Rulebreaker”
- Stadium touring with Luke Combs as support on his world tour
Ahead for Wilson are playing the CMA Fest, Carolina Country Music Fest, Country Jam, Lollapalooza and Watershed, along with headlining Red Rocks Amphitheatre and her first arena show at Mohegan Sun.
She'll be part of HARDY’s "The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour" in September. Wilson also has a sold-out solo date at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles.
The HARDY tour featuring Wison hits the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge on Oct. 13. Tickets start at $55 at ticketmaster.com.