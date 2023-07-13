If you're looking for something to do within the Baton Rouge arts realm this weekend, here are three suggestions:
Experimental music
The HopKins Blackbox Theater, 137 Coates Hall, LSU, will host Experimental Music Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature performances by musicians Erin Demastes & Dylan Burchett and Austin Franklin, Mitchell Mobley, of New Orleans, and Rob Magill, a composer and improviser from Ojai, California.
Donations are accepted for admission at the door. Visit facebook.com/LSUHBB.
'Once Upon a Time'
The LSU School of Art Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing its annual Invitational Summer Exhibition, "Once Upon a Time," through Friday, Aug. 11.
The show features 70 mixed media works from artists who have a connection to the Capital City.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Call (225) 389-7180.
Theatre BR gala
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's 77th season gala, "A Celebration of the Jukebox Musical," on Saturday at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road.
The troupe's biggest fundraiser of the year, the event offers an evening of food, silent auction bidding, stocked bars and jukebox classics.
VIP tickets include a three-course dinner option available prior to the event, with an intimate performance by the Bishop Ellis Trio. VIPs will be invited for games and bidding at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. gala performance in the Planetarium.
General admission guests will be invited for games and silent auction bidding at 7 p.m. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. for the performance.
Bidding for the silent auction will close at 10 p.m.
Tickets are $100-$150, and seating is limited. Visit gala.theatrebr.org.