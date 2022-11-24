Billie Holiday walks down an empty street, a fur stole draped over her evening gown.
There is no limo waiting with open doors, no entourage surrounding her. She simply walks alone after the night's set at the Sugar Hill nightclub.
Quite a lonely setting for a jazz legend, really. Then again, Holiday wasn't exactly alone. Jerry Dantzic was tracking her every step through his photographs, and the photo of her walk looms large at the end of the West Baton Rouge Museum's exhibit, "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic."
The museum is the final stop for this traveling show by the Smithsonian Institution in collaboration with the Jerry Dantzic Archives. It runs through Jan. 7 and chronicles a single week of Holiday's life and performances at Sugar Hill in April 1957.
The photos were taken at the end of her career and only two years before her death from cirrhosis of the liver in New York's Metropolitan Hospital. Complications from drug and alcohol abuse had altered her voice, and critics were less than glowing in their reviews.
Sugar Hill's stage along Broad Street in Newark, New Jersey, had to seem small to Holiday after performing in previous years to sold-out crowds in Carnegie Hall. Then again, the Carnegie crowd was different, probably more affluent, definitely a black-tie tux crowd.
Sugar Hill's showroom was dark with cigarette smoke fogging its stage lights. The audience sat so close to the stage that Holiday could look into their eyes.
Dantzic's photos not only capture the atmosphere but Holiday's familiarity with the scene, for she not only was at home inside Sugar Hill but also outside the club, where handfuls of fans sometimes greeted her along Broad Street.
The same street where she sometimes walked home alone in an evening gown.
Maybe that photo, alone, could sum up Holiday's seeming isolation in life, where even her smile was sad.
Then again, the photo could be a celebration of who she was — a singer comfortable exposing her very soul in front of any size audience. She was an artist who, despite the odds, continued doing what she loved most until the end.
And, in Dantzic's photo, it appears she sometimes chose to walk alone.
Dantzic captured it all with his Leica M3 35mm camera while on assignment from Decca Records to photograph Holiday during a weeklong run of performances at Sugar Hill.
What began as a detached mission morphed into an unexpected and intimate journey into Holiday's private and public worlds. Dantzic not only photographed Holiday in and around Sugar Hill but also spending time with godson Bevan Duffy and at home with her third husband, Louis McKay.
He also captured Holiday as she styled her hair and applied makeup in the Sugar Hill dressing room and, again, on the street where young fans presented her with gifts. Her smile is wide while hugging a young fan, and her gratitude is genuine.
Dantzic's assignment resulted in the largest collection of images from any single Holiday club engagement. The amazing part? He didn't capture a slice of her life but a complete look at Holiday's daily existence in only a week's time.
Fifty-six of the images hang in the West Baton Rouge Museum's Whitehead and Brick galleries, many of them challenging the tragic narrative that had come to define her.
True, Holiday abused alcohol and drugs. Yes, she endured three abusive marriages and even spent time in prison for drug possession. Yet joy can be found in Dantzic's photos.
When she glances back at Dantzic's camera at Sugar Hill's entrance, clutching her Chihuahua, Pepi, close to her heart, her grin is one of contentment. When she's on stage, her eyes reflect the confidence of knowing she's the best at what she does.
Museum Director of Interpretation Kathe Hambrick worked with the Smithsonian Institution in bringing the exhibit to West Baton Rouge. The museum originally requested "The Green Book" exhibit, which eventually went to the Capitol Park Museum.
"The Smithsonian also had the Billie Holiday exhibit touring around the country, and I talked to them about it," Hambrick said. "I asked them if we couldn't get 'The Green Book,' could we get 'Billie Holiday'? I also wanted West Baton Rouge to be the last stop on its tour."
The Smithsonian agreed. That was two years ago, and now Baton Rouge-area viewers have a chance to witness this candid look at Holiday's life, which, curator Ferrin Jones said, plays into part of the museum's mission.
"We have a juke joint, where we have jam sessions and performances by local musicians," she said. "And Billie Holiday's music would fit into this."
Also, Holiday always said her main musical inspiration was New Orleans jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong. Is there any stronger Louisiana connection than that?'
Then there's an even stronger local connection that ties Holiday with this area, though it misses the Louisiana line by only a few miles. Holiday's closest friend and confidant in the music world — and probably in life — was saxophonist Lester Young, a jazz legend in his own right.
Young was born in Woodville, Mississippi, in Wilkinson County, located next to West Feliciana Parish. Young is credited with giving Holiday the nickname "Lady Day."
Their friendship is apparent in a looped video playing among the photographs in the Brick Gallery. Holiday and Young are joined in the clip by such jazz royalty as trumpeter Roy Eldridge, Coleman Hawkins on tenor saxophone and Gerry Mulligan on baritone saxophone.
But it's when Young plays his own tenor sax that Holiday smiles — truly smiles. She nods throughout his solo, which intertwines with her vocals, creating music bound by trust.
Though Dantzic didn't share such a past with Holiday, the exhibit puts his respectful yet artful approach on display. He stayed in the background, using available light and won Holiday's trust in doing so.
The show not only documents Holiday's life through his photos but also gives viewers insight into the quiet photographer with a display of the camera he used for the assignment, as well as a large photo of him holding the camera.
Dantzic was a thin man with glasses who could easily blend into the background, and he did just that when he snapped the photo of Holiday walking down Broad Street in her evening gown on that April night, fur draped around her shoulders, accompanied only by the clicking of his camera.