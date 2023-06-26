The bedside clock registered 3 a.m. on the dot, and Wendy Rodrigue was wide-awake.
She knew her husband, George Rodrigue, didn't have much time left in the world. He knew it, too.
Which was why he was nowhere to be found near his side of the bed.
Rodrigue was dying of lung cancer thought to be caused by years of breathing fumes of spray varnish in his unventilated studio while making paintings of Louisiana's landscapes, the people of his Cajun heritage and his beloved blue dog on canvas.
"Sometimes, he'd even spray the varnish on the canvas while he was painting," Wendy said.
She tells the story of her late husband's bout with cancer to a group of sixth graders in the West Baton Rouge Museum's Whitehead Gallery, where the exhibit, "The River is the Road: Paintings of George Rodrigue" premiered June 17.
Premiere is the correct word here, because the museum is the first stop for this exhibit, which will spend the next two years traveling to museums in Louisiana and throughout the South after its West Baton Rouge run closes Oct. 29.
As part of the show's debut, Wendy walks kids taking part in the museum's annual Summer History Camp through the show, telling them not only about the paintings and their themes but stories about Rodrigue.
No, it's more than that. She tells them how Rodrigue's stories are really their own, because he wanted his creations to inspire their individual works. He also valued their interpretations of his work, as does Wendy as she listens to and comments on their ideas and suggestions.
One camper suggests that the artist now sits at an easel in Heaven making Blue Dog paintings for everyone there.
Wendy fights back a few tears at the thought, just as she has to pause while telling her story of watching her husband paint in the early morning hours.
Keep in mind that there are no iPads or TV screens in the gallery. The paintings, alone, tell the story of more than 40 years in Rodrigue's career, along with their explanatory labels relating each pieces connection to the show's river theme.
Still, the river, in this case, really isn't so much about a waterway than it is about the road of life, which, in Rodrigue's paintings, always carved a path to a sunny horizon of hope and happiness.
Wendy points these instances out in her gallery tour, each of them related to her by Rodrigue, and the kids are mesmerized. She's since married Rodrigue's best friend, photographer Doug Magnus, who also is committed to keeping the artist's legacy alive.
Some years after Rodrigue's death, Wendy furthered her efforts by forming a nonprofit, The Life & Legacy Foundation, with Wendy Rodrigue, which not only curates and coordinates exhibits of her late husband's work but also offers educational components with local schools.
But this year is special, marking the 10th anniversary of his death, yet, as Wendy quickly points out, the artist lives on through this art, as well as his stories.
"And he lives through the Blue Dog," she said.
Rodrigue was 69 years old when he died on Dec. 14, 2013, in Houston, where his cancer was being treated. He'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2012, then went into remission. Then the cancer returned.
Wendy recounted how Rodrigue began having trouble climbing the stairs from his first floor studio in their town house to their upstairs bedroom, how she refurbished the small office next to their bedroom into a studio and how she awoke one morning at 3 a.m. to discover Rodrigue wasn't there.
She saw a light in the office-turned-studio, and grabbed her camera. Rodrigue was painting at his easel.
Painting had been his passion since boyhood in New Iberia, when he was given a paint-by-numbers set. He turned the by-numbers print to the opposite side and used the kit's paint to create a clown.
"That clown was always on the wall in his studio," Wendy said.
Rodrigue was born on March 13, 1944, in New Iberia. He was the only child of bricklayer George Rodrigue Sr. and his wife Marie Courrege Rodrigue, who was 100 years old when she later moved in with Rodrigue and Wendy.
Marie Rodrigue was a young mother when Rodrigue was diagnosed with polio when he was in the third grade. That's when he was given the paint-by-numbers set, which not only prompted his love of painting but, after a full recovery from polio, to embark on a life's journey as an artist.
Or maybe it could be called his life's river? Though not all the paintings in the West Baton Rouge Museum exhibit seem to have a clear-cut, watery path, a closer look reveals there is water, and it always has a way of finding light.
Rodrigue, meantime, eventually enrolled at what is now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, then studied at the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles and returned to his home state, where he photographed and painted the mystical local landscape, then began adding people.
"George said, 'What if I started painting the people who stepped out from behind my oak trees?'" Wendy said. "He said he painted them in white to show the light glowing from within them."
Then he introduced the world to the Blue Dog. Or maybe the Blue Dog introduced itself to him. Either way, between 1987 and 1988, Rodrigue painted a gray and white loup garou inspired by his late terrier spaniel, Tiffany, for a collection of ghost stories. The loup garou would eventually become the Blue Dog, made famous in 1992 when Rodrigue's art was commissioned for an Absolut Vodka advertising campaign.
Now the Blue Dog hangs among his oak-filled landscapes and Cajun people in the museum's Whitehead Gallery, while Blue Dogs superimposed over Rodrigue's "Swamp Dog" series of Atchafalaya Swamp photos hang in the museum's Brick Gallery.
Yet there's one painting where the Blue Dog relinquishes the spotlight to his creator. It's the piece that resulted from Wendy's 3 a.m. search for her husband.
Flashback to that night where she awoke alone in bed, grabbed her camera and found Rodrigue painting, his back turned to her. A glass of milk stood nearby.
"He was beautiful," she said. "I got down on eye level with him and whispered, 'George.' He turned and looked at me, and I took the picture. A lot of the kids I talk to will ask me if he's angry in the picture, and I tell them he isn't. He has the same expression he had when he was painting; it was one of deep concentration."
In fact, Rodrigue liked the photo so much that he superimposed it into a collage, where he is blue and the Blue Dog is an abstract figure in red. It marks the end of his river — his journey — and Wendy includes it in every show.
She also gives a print to each of the museums, schools and other institutions she visits for her foundation's programs and exhibits.
"We've had cards of this piece printed for this show, and each child in the camp will get one before they leave," she said.
It's her way of connecting the end of Rodrigue's artistic path to the beginning of theirs to keep the river flowing in a never-ending journey of Louisiana art.