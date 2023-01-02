What is Alzheimer’s disease?
German neurologist Dr. Alois Alzheimer first identified this neurological disorder in 1906 while studying the pathology of a woman he had treated for an unusual mental illness.
While examining her brain after her death, Alzheimer noticed marked changes in the brain tissue and found many abnormal clumps (amyloid plaques) and tangled bundles of fibers (neurofibrillary, or tau, tangles). These plaques and tangles in the brain are still considered the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease and are still required for a pathological diagnosis.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia globally. Dementia is a term used to describe a global malfunction of the brain and describes a group of symptoms associated with a decline in memory, reasoning or other thinking skills.
The changes in the brain cause memory loss, and changes in behavior and personality for the affected person. There are more than 400 types of dementia, which affects the three areas of the brain: language, memory and decision-making.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s and about 1 in 9 ages 65 and older has the disease. As the number of older Americans grows rapidly, so too will the number of cases of Alzheimer's.
By 2050, the number of people ages 65 and older with Alzheimer’s may grow to a projected 12.7 million, barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow or cure Alzheimer’s disease.
Age is the greatest known risk factor of the disease. Researchers also believe that family history may play a role in developing the disease.
Additionally, ongoing studies are being investigated as to whether education, diet and environment play a role in developing Alzheimer’s disease, and there is growing scientific evidence that healthy behaviors, which have been shown to prevent cancer, diabetes and heart disease, may also reduce risk for subjective cognitive decline.
Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include memory loss that disrupts daily life; challenges with problem-solving skills; difficulty performing familiar tasks; disorientation with time and place; difficulty with understanding visual images and spatial relationships; challenges in language; misplacing things and being unable to find them; decreased judgement; social withdrawal; and changes in mood or personality.
Alzheimer’s disease worsens over time, and on average, a person with Alzheimer’s lives four to eight years after diagnosis but can live as long as 20 years, depending on other factors.
Medications may temporarily improve or slow progression of symptoms. These treatments can sometimes help people with Alzheimer's disease maximize function and maintain independence for a time. Different programs and services can help support people with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.
If you or someone you know is experiencing signs of Alzheimer’s disease, schedule an appointment with a health care provider. Additional resources and support can be found at alz.org or locally at alzbr.org.
Other dementias will be reviewed in future columns.