At 40 years old and having developed tennis elbow after 15 years of competition, it was time to move into the next era of my life.
Why not run my own business? Isn’t this the American dream?
Having also been an avid gardener, I was tempted to purchase an existing nursery that was for sale. My supportive banker husband gave two thumbs up and the deal took place.
This is actually an ode to all those sweet ladies who came to shop and commented about how much fun I must be having. With this said, I must honestly admit that this enterprise at times was challenging. It rather felt as if my enthusiasm might have overrode my intelligence.
The winters were cold while the two ancient oaks that canopied the nursery provided relief from the summer heat. Layering helped when the cool morning temps started to warm up. Spring, as well as fall, were glorious as customers browsed through the many offerings of blooming bedding plants along with the trees and shrubs.
I also learned how little I knew as I questioned the wholesalers about the height of plants, if they bloom and if they keep their leaves during the drop in temperatures.
Statuary was incorporated into our inventory and proved to be a valuable asset. Christmas trees were another feature. They meant long hours at work with limited selling days.
We had purchased an old blue van in good shape, except that the gas gauge didn’t work. One December night while delivering a tree, we ran out of gas at a customer’s house. To say it was bit humbling would be mildly putting it. My husband helped out when he was available. He had a generous heart, and one day he came to me to confess he had just given a tree to a young woman with two small children. She lacked the funds to purchase one but thought they were beautiful. A bit upset, I informed him that these trees were costly.
The next week, a lady came into the building and informed me that she was the manager of a large apartment complex and that henceforth we would be the source for all of their plant needs. She added that my husband’s kindness was the reason.
Another way to offset this seasonable business included landscaping. This was undoubtedly more fun than selling Christmas trees. So it went for close to 10 years wherein I sold the business to another eager party and, therein, moved on to other ventures.
What did I take from this segment of my life? Many amazing memories were made which involved all types of people from all walks of life. I also learned to “meet with triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters just the same.”
One daring pursuit always leads to another. And so it goes that opening one’s peripheral vision can lead to the kind of success in which true fulfillment is the ultimate reward.
— Tujague lives in Lafayette.