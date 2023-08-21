Please explain agitation in Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
According to an April 2021 article on the website of the National Library of Medicine, agitation is a behavioral syndrome characterized by increased, often undirected, motor activity, restlessness, aggressiveness and emotional distress. According to several observations, agitation prevalence ranges from 30 to 50% in Alzheimer's disease, 30% in dementia with Lewy bodies, 40% in frontotemporal dementia and 40% in vascular dementia. With an overall prevalence of about 30%, agitation is the third most common neuropsychiatric symptom in dementia, after apathy and depression, and it is even more frequent (80%) in residents of nursing homes.
An individual with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias may experience symptoms of agitation which include angry outbursts, excessive talking or movement, disruptive or impulsive behavior, pacing and shuffling of feet, problems with focusing or communicating and difficulty sitting still. The individual may become agitated suddenly because of a change, i.e., change in caregiver, different environment or because of a specific reason, such as increased noise or not being able to do something they previously could. Medical conditions can increase the risk of agitation such as infections, endocrine problems, electrolyte imbalance or reactions to medications.
Non-pharmacological interventions for agitation in the affected individual start with the caregiver remaining calm and reassuring, offering validation and then assisting their loved one in redirecting or refocusing. The person with dementia mirrors the caregiver’s behavior, thus, when the caregiver demonstrates calmness, it makes his/her loved one feel safe and reassured.
During times of agitation, it helps if the caregiver stops and really listens to his/her loved one, avoiding the temptation to correct the individual and using gentle reassuring gestures, including smiles and head-nodding as acknowledgment. Additionally, though Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias impact the individual’s ability to reason and speak, his/her feelings remain strong. The caregiver should respond to feelings instead of words. For example, understanding and reacting with, “Tell me what you miss about home,” is more appropriate than challenging the individual with “Why do you keep asking to go home when you are home?” When the caregiver treats his/her loved one with dignity and respect, it builds trust and fosters effective communication.
There may be environmental causes that trigger agitation in the affected individual. Background noises from radios or television, clutter, crowds, glares and reflections in the room, and even lights may overstimulate and generate feelings of restlessness.
Additionally, a medical condition or physical discomfort may be causing the agitation. Fidgeting, pacing, and/or having trouble sitting in one place can be signs of physical distress. Urinary tract infections often develop or worsen symptoms of confusion and agitation. Caregivers can also check if his/her loved one is hungry or thirsty, hot or cold, is in need of toileting, is having physical pains, or is having some kind of discomfort from clothing that is too tight or fabric that scratches.
If a particular activity is causing agitation, the caregiver can redirect to a more peaceful and relaxing pastime. Overall, staying in the present moment and entering into the affected individual’s reality can reduce agitated behaviors and can give both the caregiver and the loved one a sense of connection and comfort with each other.