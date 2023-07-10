We asked nine Baton Rouge and Acadiana-area chefs/restaurateurs to pick their favorite spots to get pampered.
Scott Higgins, owner of Blend
"For pampering in Baton Rouge, it's all about Cocha for me. Saskia (Spanhoff) and Enrique (Pinerua), the owners, are always attentive and consistently give one of the best dining experiences in town," Higgins said.
"With an ever-changing menu based on the seasons, you will never get bored of the food, either."
On a recent outing to Cocha, Higgins ordered the braised pork cheek appetizer and the smoked duck entrée, a combination he said was the perfect compliment to a night out with a friend.
Paul Dupré, chef at Elsie's Plate & Pie
"My whole family has been obsessed with Zorba's lately," Dupré wrote, adding that the feta fries and the burnt eggplant are two of his favorite go-to dishes. "But you really can't go wrong with anything on the menu there. The service and the food are always impeccable. Always an incredible treat!"
Winston Chase, executive chef at Overpass Merchant
Though Chase says there are many great restaurants to choose from in Baton Rouge, he has one staple.
"If I had to choose one, it would be Mansurs on the Boulevard," Chase said.
"They always have amazing food, great service and a very relaxing and upscale atmosphere. This is my wife's and my go-to spot for special occasions."
Kit Keophommavong-Bradford, owner of Chai Thai-Lao
Keophommavong-Bradford says that her No. 1 favorite restaurant in the city is Parrain's because everything on the menu is delicious.
"My go-to is the blackjack charbroiled oysters, the whole fried catfish and seafood pasta," she said. "The grilled fish dishes are always fresh. I love the outdoor seating, and the bar area is always fun to hang out."
Her other favorites around town include the jalapeño ranch burger with a turkey patty on a cheese bun from Our Mom's and the boiled crawfish from Village Grocery.
Jeremy Hobbs, chef and general manager at Stroube's Seafood and Steaks
Hobbs said that Supper Club is his pick to get pampered in Baton Rouge. He said that he's tried about 75% of the menu, and the food quality is "outstanding."
"I know they don't skim, so that is probably the main reason why I would go back," Hobbs said. "The quality of food is well worth spending that kind of money."
David Tiner, director of the Louisiana Culinary Institute
Tiner is a certified culinary educator, executive chef and culinary administrator through the American Culinary Federation. For pampering in Baton Rouge, he chose Cheng's Restaurant and Bar at 7951 One Calais Ave.
"Like most chefs, I like simple food that tastes good and leaves an impression. The food (at Cheng's) is fantastic, probably the best Chinese in Baton Rouge," Tiner wrote.
He noted that the restaurant is tidy with friendly and fast service. However, the most memorable aspect of Cheng's, according to Tiner, is that the owner will come to each table and check on your dining experience.
"The double-cooked pork belly is outstanding, but everything I have had here has been delicious," Tiner said. "This place is mine and my wife’s absolute favorite place."
Madonna Broussard, owner of Laura's II, 1904 W. University Ave., Lafayette
"I'm easy. I like Hot Food Express (3013 Cameron St., Lafayette)," she said. "It's an experience. I went there for my birthday, and it was amazing. There's always a nice atmosphere."
Broussard said that her favorite items to get at Hot Food Express are the seafood rice and chicken wings (the flats, in particular).
"I like rice and gravy, and the next best thing to rice and gravy is seafood rice," she said.
Justin Ferguson, executive chef and co-owner of BRQ
Ferguson enjoys exploring different cuisines, listing Sushi Yama as his favorite place for sushi.
"Enjoying a bottle of sake is a great way to relax," he wrote.
Ferguson also mentioned three other places he enjoys:
- Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadre's as one of the best authentic food experiences in town
- La Mexicana for shrimp ceviche
- Bao Vietnamese Kitchen for pho.
Herb Fong, owner of Hannah Q Smokehouse
When Fong wants to be pampered, he said he always looks to Doe's Eat Place.
"The service is always outstanding, and my steaks are always cooked perfectly," Fong said. "The tamales and chili are just an extra bonus."