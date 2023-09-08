There are the usual suspects for a late night bite: Waffle House, Raising Cane's and Louie's Cafe of yesteryear (though they're no longer open 24 hours).
Sometimes, when a craving hits, a craving hits, and it must be satisfied. We get it. Here are 11 local restaurants open past 10 p.m. — they have you covered from a midnight snack to a full wee-hours meal.
D.P. Dough
3272 Highland Road
Right next to LSU, this calzone spot is here for the late night munchies. Even their slogan touts their late night hours: "Open crazy late!" The restaurant opened this summer and has been gearing up for all the potential business a football weekend could bring for months.
Open from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
3313 Highland Road
Open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Other locations around Baton Rouge have late night hours.
The Chimes
3357 Highland Road
Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Various locations
Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Coffee Call
3132 College Drive, Suite F
Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday.
City Slice
124 W Chimes St.
Open 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Mid Tap
660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D
Open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Road
Open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
KOK Wings and Things
1509 Government St., Building D
Open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Midnight Munchies
7116 Antioch Road
Open 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Schlittz & Giggles
2355 Ferndale Ave. and 301 3rd St.
Ferndale location open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown location open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.