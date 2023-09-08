Schlittz sign for Red

The Schlittz & Giggles in downtown Baton Rouge has been repurchased Jack Warner, who co-founded Walk-On’s, with plans for “redeveloping and refreshing” the pizza parlor.

There are the usual suspects for a late night bite: Waffle House, Raising Cane's and Louie's Cafe of yesteryear (though they're no longer open 24 hours). 

Sometimes, when a craving hits, a craving hits, and it must be satisfied. We get it. Here are 11 local restaurants open past 10 p.m. — they have you covered from a midnight snack to a full wee-hours meal. 

DP Dough.jpg

D.P. Dough's slogan is "Open crazy late." Calzone for a late-night treat could be a thing. 

D.P. Dough

3272 Highland Road 

Right next to LSU, this calzone spot is here for the late night munchies. Even their slogan touts their late night hours: "Open crazy late!" The restaurant opened this summer and has been gearing up for all the potential business a football weekend could bring for months. 

Open from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily 

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers 

3313 Highland Road

BR.canesanniversarybiz.082621 0185 bf.jpg

Original restaurant site interior as Raising Cane's marks its 25th anniversary with a big to-do at the chain's original location located at 3313 Highland Road Wednesday August 25, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Todd Graves announced plans to donate $25 million to help communities in which the company operates.

Open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Other locations around Baton Rouge have late night hours. 

The Chimes

3357 Highland Road

Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Various locations 

Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Coffee Call

3132 College Drive, Suite F

Coffee Call 1

Coffee Call's Baton Rouge po-boy and chicken and sausage gumbo make for a winning combination, even at the height of summer.

Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. 

City Slice 

124 W Chimes St.

Open 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Mid Tap

660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D

Open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. 

Olive or Twist 

7248 Perkins Road 

olive or twist food 1

A hamburger and fries plate from Olive or Twist: Bar + Kitchen.

Open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday. 

KOK Wings and Things 

1509 Government St., Building D

Open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 

Midnight Munchies

7116 Antioch Road 

Open 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. 

Schlittz & Giggles

2355 Ferndale Ave. and 301 3rd St.

BR.schlitz.051620 HS 001.JPG

A teammember slices a pepperoni pizza for a customer, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Schlittz & Giggles in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

Ferndale location open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown location open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 

 

