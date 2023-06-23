Ashley Boyer had a busier Friday than she anticipated.

As general manager at Ivar's Sports Bar & Grill in Baton Rouge, Boyer thought she was ahead of the game. She got a big shipment of beer Thursday, designed to last for the weekend.

Ivar's crowd celebrates LSU's win over Wake Forest The crowd at Ivar's celebrates LSU's win over Wake Forest on June 22. Ivar's will air the Tigers' NCAA World Series finals game against Florid…

Things did not work out as planned for Boyer.

After Thursday night's extra-long match between LSU and Wake Forest that ended with Tommy White's walk-off homerun and subsequent celebration, on Friday, Boyer was buying more beer.

"It was a huge night. We sold the whole delivery in one day. We had expected it to last us through the weekend, but we went through it in one night," she said. "It was insane in here. When he hit that homerun, beer went everywhere. People were on tables."

Boyer said after White hit the walk-off homerun, the energy went through the roof.