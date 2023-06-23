Ashley Boyer had a busier Friday than she anticipated.
As general manager at Ivar's Sports Bar & Grill in Baton Rouge, Boyer thought she was ahead of the game. She got a big shipment of beer Thursday, designed to last for the weekend.
Things did not work out as planned for Boyer.
After Thursday night's extra-long match between LSU and Wake Forest that ended with Tommy White's walk-off homerun and subsequent celebration, on Friday, Boyer was buying more beer.
"It was a huge night. We sold the whole delivery in one day. We had expected it to last us through the weekend, but we went through it in one night," she said. "It was insane in here. When he hit that homerun, beer went everywhere. People were on tables."
Boyer said after White hit the walk-off homerun, the energy went through the roof.
"The energy exploded and everybody was happy," she said. "It's almost like they were in Omaha."
Ivar's (located at 2954 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge) will continue selling its $16 beer buckets and $3 and $4 shots through the College World Series weekend.
LSU will play Florida for the men's College World Series championship, with the first game in a best of three series scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Central Saturday. The second game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Sunday. If necessary, a third game would be scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Monday.
Boyer's fingers are crossed that the two games this weekend will be a repeat of the kind of joy Ivar's experienced Thursday night. She is expecting a crowd.
Other local restaurants and bars will also be showing the game and encouraging fans to join the fun.
At Spoke & Hub, general manager Allison Franklin said a sizeable crowd gathered Thursday night to watch the game and "made themselves at home."
"We had the game on both of our televisions. We had people here all night," Franklin said.
In an effort to capitalize on the special drinks available in Omaha to celebrate the College World Series, Spoke & Hub has designed its own drink, in support of LSU, which is a slightly more sophisticated option for those not interested in Omaha's famous jello shots.
"We call it a Tiger Drop. It's $10 all day," Franklin said of the elderflower Lemon Drop in purple and gold. "Purple on the top and gold on the bottom."
Other local spots that have confirmed they will be showing the game and inviting a crowd include: Mi Padres (7750 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge) and Brewbacher’s (8415 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge) who will be selling half-off drink pitchers for the games.