Why not join the fun and celebrate all things Barbie in anticipation of the movie hitting the big screens Friday?
We thought the doll (whose complete name is Barbara Millicent Roberts) would benefit with some additional marketing help and have created eight localized suggestions we believe could be hits for Mattel.
Which Baton Rouge Barbie are you?
Spanish Town Barbie
She's wearing pink. She's funky. She just stopped for a smoothie and beignets at Belli and enjoyed them from the front porch of her bungalow as she used her binoculars to identify four types of waterbirds making a landing at Capitol Lake, with her rescue mutt by her side.
She spent the morning clearing out the last of the beads from her front fence from 2019.
Bocage Barbie
Frustrated this morning because the tire pressure was low in her white Mercedes GLE, she grabs her Louis Vuitton Neverfull and heads straight to Mansur's to meet her tennis team for lunch.
Her kids are at camp.
Southern Dancing Dolls Barbie
First, she's fabulous and she knows it. Her strength is being tested as she prepares for the upcoming season and getting ready for Battle of the Bands and ultimately the Bayou Classic. Wearing her Columbia blue bodysuit with gold sequins, she dreams of the day when she struts in front of the Human Jukebox, but right now she's practicing her high kicks.
She's respectable, talented and a student athlete who knows that everything, academics included, has to pop. Her lashes are on point.
Legislative Session Ken
He's a man who likes his socks and believes seersucker never goes out of style. He's a fan of argyle but reserves the bold pattern for sine die.
He often strikes a pose near the elevators, trying to be discreet, because la_sessionistas is often in the vicinity.
LSU Sorority Barbie
She's lampshading with her favorite oversized sorority-formal T-shirt, Lululemon shorts and white Air Force 1's— Baton Rouge college chic.
She spends her time planning her outfits for recruitment week, bid day and football season.
Plus, she's getting ready for classes. Yes, classes, that's right.
Downtown Saturday Market Barbie
She’s practically dressed — in a loose-yet-comfortable dark green shirt, black shorts and sandals.
She’ll “only take a look” at the plant stalls but comes back with her arms full, while her reusable bag is filled with a bottle of organic milk, a pint of pecan honey, half pint of muscadine jelly and other a bag of homemade granola. She secretly loves the decadent breakfast sandwiches, though — and has a go-to table she likes to call her own. (It's where she met Downtown Saturday Market Ken while brunching with mutual friends.)
Antique Shopping Barbie
It's hot outside so she's dressed for cool comfort in capris, a blousy cotton top and Adidas Gazelles.
Before hitting the Denham Springs Antique Village, she stops at the Whistle Stop for a latté and a pastry. Then it's off to canvas the village, shop by shop, in search of that perfect piece of vintage furniture, kitschy vase or classic jewelry item.
Gameday Barbie
She's got her monogrammed ("BMR" in curly-cue font) insulated cup topped with her favorite beverage. She's coordinated said cup with her Queen of Sparkles purple sweater with "geaux" across her chest in gold, matching purple shorts and white cowgirl boots.
She stumbles on the curb, but catches herself sure that no one noticed, as she walks across the quad toward Tiger Stadium, making a brief stop at the tailgate serving alligator jambalaya en route.
She notices that Gameday Ken's khaki shorts are a little too short just as he gives his trademark smile her way.