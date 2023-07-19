barbies 6

Geaux Tigers! Barbie is an LSU cheerleader in Cathy Gabel's LSU memorabilia tableau.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY CATHY GABEL

Why not join the fun and celebrate all things Barbie in anticipation of the movie hitting the big screens Friday?

We thought the doll (whose complete name is Barbara Millicent Roberts) would benefit with some additional marketing help and have created eight localized suggestions we believe could be hits for Mattel.

Which Baton Rouge Barbie are you?

Spanish Town Barbie

Spanish Town Barbie loves her pink clothing. Photo illustration by The Advocate. Image credit: Mattel, Inc. 

Spanish Town Barbie

She's wearing pink. She's funky. She just stopped for a smoothie and beignets at Belli and enjoyed them from the front porch of her bungalow as she used her binoculars to identify four types of waterbirds making a landing at Capitol Lake, with her rescue mutt by her side.

She spent the morning clearing out the last of the beads from her front fence from 2019.

Bocage Barbie

Which Baton Rouge Barbie are you? Bocage Barbie is always ready for lunch at Mansurs. Photo illustration by The Advocate

Bocage Barbie

Frustrated this morning because the tire pressure was low in her white Mercedes GLE, she grabs her Louis Vuitton Neverfull and heads straight to Mansur's to meet her tennis team for lunch. 

Her kids are at camp.

Southern Dancing Dolls Barbie

She's fabulous and she knows it. The Southern Dancing Dolls Barbie is always practicing her high kicks. Photo illustration by The Advocate

Southern Dancing Dolls Barbie

First, she's fabulous and she knows it. Her strength is being tested as she prepares for the upcoming season and getting ready for Battle of the Bands and ultimately the Bayou Classic. Wearing her Columbia blue bodysuit with gold sequins, she dreams of the day when she struts in front of the Human Jukebox, but right now she's practicing her high kicks.

She's respectable, talented and a student athlete who knows that everything, academics included, has to pop. Her lashes are on point.

Legislative Session Ken

Legislative Session Ken is a big fan of seersucker and argyle. Photo illustration by The Advocate

Legislative Session Ken

He's a man who likes his socks and believes seersucker never goes out of style. He's a fan of argyle but reserves the bold pattern for sine die.

He often strikes a pose near the elevators, trying to be discreet, because la_sessionistas is often in the vicinity.

LSU Sorority Barbie

LSU Sorority Barbie is already planning her outfits for gameday, recruitment and bid day.  Photo illustration by The Advocate

LSU Sorority Barbie

She's lampshading with her favorite oversized sorority-formal T-shirt, Lululemon shorts and white Air Force 1's— Baton Rouge college chic.

She spends her time planning her outfits for recruitment week, bid day and football season.

Plus, she's getting ready for classes. Yes, classes, that's right.

Downtown Saturday Market Barbie

Downtown Saturday Market Barbie is practically dressed, and her reusable bag works as an accessory. Photo illustration by The Advocate

Downtown Saturday Market Barbie

She’s practically dressed — in a loose-yet-comfortable dark green shirt, black shorts and sandals.

She’ll “only take a look” at the plant stalls but comes back with her arms full, while her reusable bag is filled with a bottle of organic milk, a pint of pecan honey, half pint of muscadine jelly and other a bag of homemade granola. She secretly loves the decadent breakfast sandwiches, though — and has a go-to table she likes to call her own. (It's where she met Downtown Saturday Market Ken while brunching with mutual friends.)

Antique Shopping Barbie

Antique Shopping Barbie is on the hunt for a good find. Photo illustration by The Advocate

Antique Shopping Barbie

It's hot outside so she's dressed for cool comfort in capris, a blousy cotton top and Adidas Gazelles.

Before hitting the Denham Springs Antique Village, she stops at the Whistle Stop for a latté and a pastry. Then it's off to canvas the village, shop by shop, in search of that perfect piece of vintage furniture, kitschy vase or classic jewelry item. 

Gameday Barbie

Gameday Barbie is ready for the big game. Photo illustration by The Advocate

Gameday Barbie

She's got her monogrammed ("BMR" in curly-cue font) insulated cup topped with her favorite beverage. She's coordinated said cup with her Queen of Sparkles purple sweater with "geaux" across her chest in gold, matching purple shorts and white cowgirl boots.

She stumbles on the curb, but catches herself sure that no one noticed, as she walks across the quad toward Tiger Stadium, making a brief stop at the tailgate serving alligator jambalaya en route.

She notices that Gameday Ken's khaki shorts are a little too short just as he gives his trademark smile her way.

More information