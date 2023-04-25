National Library Week is this week and runs through April 29. This year's theme for the week is "There's more to the story." To celebrate, we asked librarians for their favorite books — and they were happy to oblige.
Librarian Frank Hulse liked the book "A Treasury of Great Poems," edited by Louis Untermeyer, so much that his wife had the groom's cake at their wedding made to look like the book. Hulse is the patron training coordinator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
Emma Guillory, librarian at Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette, said her all-time favorite book is "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"
"The Harry Potter books transport me back to my youth and take me to that magical place (pun-intended) that only books can take you!" Guillory said.
Gerard Killebrew, librarian technician in the reference section of East Baton Rouge Parish's Main Branch library, says deciding on his favorite book was easy.
"Without a doubt, "The Name of the Rose" by Umberto Eco, a murder-mystery-thriller set in the 14th century at a monastery in northern Italy, filled with references to social, political, philosophical, and religious controversies current at the embryonic stages of the Renaissance," Killebrew said.
Appropriately, Syd Guillory, a library technician in the children's department of the Scotlandville Branch Library, reached back to childhood to pick a favorite.
"When I was little, my favorite book was "Matilda" by Roald Dahl," Guillory said. "Even as an adult, this is one I can read and reread (to the point of wearing out copies), and I still recommend it to patrons of the right reading level."
Tameka Roby, the Bookmobile and outreach services manager for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, said like all true book lovers, she could never chose just one as a favorite book. "However, I can provided a highly recommended title, "Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves," by Glory Edim.
"Not only was it a phenomenal collection of essays and short stories, but it also led me to one of my favorite podcasts and book clubs, Well-Read Black Girl," Roby said.
Dennis Wicker, library aide in Baker, said his favorite book is "Live your Dash: Make Every Moment Matter" by Linda Ellis, who is also author of the poem, "The Dash." Wicker said it's a book that lives up to its title and subtitle.
"The insights shared are applicable and practical — insights to live your dash to the fullest; no matter the length of life," Wicker said.
Other librarians' favorite books (in no particular order):
- Lauren Moore, library tech in Teens at the Main Branch in East Baton Rouge: "A Psalm for the Wild Built" by Becky Chambers.
Shellie Fisher, library technician in Zachary: "A Knight in Shining Armor" by Jude Deveraux.
Joann Kumiega, circulation tech in Scotlandville: "The Prophet" by Kahlil Gibran. She says, "My dad gave me this book when I was twelve; too young to understand at the time. As I've grown, I discover new facets of meaning each time I read it. Gibran captured the human experience so beautifully!"
Lisa Gibbs, library tech in reference at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library: "Confederacy of Dunces" by John Kennedy Toole. Gibbs says "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles is the best book she's read in a long time and that "Where the Sidewalk Ends" by Shel Silverstein is her favorite children's book.
Rachael Harrell, library tech in circulation in Baton Rouge: "How To Sell A Haunted House" by Grady Hendrix.
Anne Brown, library tech at the Greenwell Springs Road Library, "The Accidental Tourist" by Anne Tyler. Brown said she likes this book because it's a calm book. "I can pick it up and find a comfortable chair and read it. I can pick it up if I'm not in a good mood and it calms me," she said. "I can also read it at night, which I can't do with Stephen King books."
Ginger E. Lemmons, children's services librarian at the Jones Creek Regional Branch, says her favorite books from childhood were "Donkey Donkey" by Roger Duvoisin and "The Talking Parcel" by Gerald Durrell. "I still love both of these books! As an adult, I love everything by Jane Austen. 'Persuasion' is perhaps my favorite, but I also love her other five major novels, much of her juvenilia, and her unfinished works," Lemmons said. "All of these items are available at the library!"
Jennifer Cohen, librarian and technology Coach at Prairie Elementary in Lafayette, categorizes her favorites. In picture books, it's "Mel Fell" by Corey R. Tabor. In elementary chapter books, she likes "Wedgize & Gizmo" by Suzanne Selfors. For a middle grade chapter book, her favorite is "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera.
Louisa Breaux, librarian and school technology coach at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette, picks an old favorite, "Little House in the Big Woods" by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Breaux said, "This book cultivated a passion for reading and instilled my love of historical fiction."
Sterling Birdwell, the Makerspace librarian in Lafayette, picks "John Dies at the End" by David Wong. Birdwell said, "It strikes the perfect balance between riotous humor and ice-in-your-stomach terror."
Christine Barker, librarian at Judice Middle School, goes back a book she fell in love with as a middle schooler — "The Outsiders" by S.E. Hinton. "The real issues in this book about friendship, family, love and loss have stuck with me all these years, so it’s my go-to suggestion to those reluctant readers looking for 'a good book,'" she said.
Guidry R. Young, library technician at Main Branch of the East Baton Parish, chose "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson. "Although it has been right before my eyes my entire life, Ms. Wilkerson's book has revealed to me that America too, not only India, has always has a social caste system: the 'haves' and the 'have-nots,'" Young said. "Her book points out characteristics and pathologies of our own social layerings, some of the effects these practices have had on many types of Americans, and even suggests rather imaginative but doable solutions."
Paula Graffeo, librarian at J. Wallace James in Lafayette, picks a book for children: “Hooray for Henry” by Jean Bethell, a YA chapter book by E.L. Konigsburg called “From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” and a favorite adult book, “A Fall of Marigolds” by Susan Meissner.
Erin Kizziar, librarian at Milton Elementary Middle School in Lafayette Parish, said her favorite book changes over time depending on what is happening in her life, but Jane Austen’s "Persuasion" is always at the top of her list though. Kizziar also likes Sarah Littman’s YA books, especially "Backlash," which explores the dark side of social media and catfishing in the teen community.
Kristy Sturm, librarian and technology coach at Edgar Martin Middle school in Lafayette, picks "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" by J.K. Rowling.
Ken Schmalz, picks "Catch 22" by Joseph Heller
- Paul Aucoin picks, "Peasants into Frenchmen," Eugen Weber, which he said reminded him of growing up in Evangeline Parish.
Jenna Jaureguy, collection development librarian for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, said her favorites are "Long Division" and "Heavy" by Kiese Laymon. Jaureguy said Laymon is a thoughtful writer from the South who writes with vulnerability, nuance, and care. "Laymon’s work is very personal but invites readers in to reexamine how we think about masculinity, race, identity, and relationships and love," Jaureguy said.
Alison Nikitopoulos, student librarian in reference at East Baton Rouge Public Library, selects "People of the Book" by Geraldine Brooks. "The book combines all of my favorite topics — art history, religious history, mystery, historical fiction, jumping back and forth in time, interesting academics, rare books and excellent writing!" Nikitopoulos said.
Mary Stein, assistant library director for East Baton Rouge Parish Library, went with "Too Many Magicians" by Randall Garrett. "It is one of a Holmes-like mystery series set in a parallel earth, in which the Plantagenet line never died out," Stein said. "Chief Investigator Lord Darcy uses logic and forensic magic to crack the most twisted mysteries."