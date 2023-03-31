While most of Baton Rouge was at the LSU baseball game or nestled at home Thursday night, 777 people were at Fred's in Tigerland, cheering on bands you've never heard of.
The event was Tiger TV's Battle of the Bands, which created what one lead singer calls a "life-changing moment."
That's the way Kate Oliver describes the moment she learned her band, Oat Soda, won the competition between six bands, including Mocassyn, The Bends, Wave Runner, Speak Easy, the Brasshearts Brass Band.
"It was incredible to be up there with my friends — getting to do a real life gig at Fred's. We were all dancing and jumping," said Oliver, an LSU senior music major.
Oat Soda is comprised of six people: Oliver, Arib Qureshi, Madison Mills, Marcus Heinse, Calvin Gaiennie and Crobitt Driskell. The six started practicing in October 2022.
If you're wondering about the band name, the movie "The Big Lebowski" plays a role in that, as it is Heinse's favorite movie.
"Marcus said he had been thinking of random band names for years. He told us about in the movie, 'The Big Lebowski,' a character walked up to the bar in the bowling alley and asked for two oat sodas. Once Marcus said it, we couldn't get anything else in our heads. We were Oat Soda."
Oliver plans to graduate in May and head to New York City in the next year to pursue a career in musical theater. She said the band's biggest hit of Thursday night was "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson.
"We wanted something everybody would know and sing along. We didn't start doing that song until two or three weeks ago," Oliver said.
They also did "Pyro" by Kings of Leon to show their "musicality and the steadiness of a song" and "Wide Open Spaces" by the Chicks.
"We wanted to mix a little bit of country in there," Oliver said.
Gaiennie, a senior at LSU from Opelousas, said he was not surprised his band won the competition.
"We went in with good expectations. We were hoping to win. We knew we had a realistic performances," he said, adding that he and the rest of the band is excited about the prize for the big win — two paying gigs at Fred's.
Battle of the Bands is Tiger TV's student-run television station's annual fundraiser. The event raised $10,875, according to Margaret Delaney, event organizer.
Funds raised feed into the Tiger TV Support Fund and will go to new equipment, a travel budget for reporters and other station needs, according to DeLaney. Hotel Burgundy, another local band and LSU favorite, emceed the event.