I don’t like being in between anything. Right now, we’re in between summer and fall seasons and I’ve got to make the best of it.
I’m so excited for fall squash and root vegetables that quickly give way to winter greens, juicy melons and sweet satsumas. But today, I’ve got eggplant and eggplant, not that that’s a bad thing.
These Shrimp Stuffed Eggplants make a hearty meal in one dish. I find sweet shrimp is a great complement to the mild flavor of eggplant. Season this recipe as much as you like. Eggplants tend to soak up seasoning like potatoes do.
This Fried Eggplant recipe is super simple and goes with nearly everything. Serve these golden rounds by themselves, dip them in ranch or remoulade, or top them with tomato sauce or fresh seafood and white sauce.
I might temper my excitement because the extreme summer weather could affect the fall bounty. But I just can’t. I have no doubt we’ll have plenty of produce ready when the time comes. I do suggest you shop early and often to get the most out of this fall’s production.
Shrimp Stuffed Eggplant
Yields 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 medium to large eggplants
2 teaspoons salt, divided
4 cups shiitake mushrooms, chopped
1 medium onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound medium shrimp
1 cup chicken or vegetable broth
2 cups breadcrumbs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon finely ground black pepper
1 teaspoon seafood seasoning blend*
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons fresh parsley
1. Heat oven to 350 F.
2. Grease a baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
2. Cut the eggplants in half and cut out the flesh, leaving about ¼ inch of flesh around the edges. Cut up the flesh from the halves into cubes.
3. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt on the eggplant halves and let sit for 15 minutes. Pat the eggplant dry, then brush with 1 tablespoon oil.
4. Place eggplants on the baking sheet, cut side down. Cover with foil and bake 30 minutes. Let cool until filling is ready.
5. In a heavy skillet, heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Sauté eggplant cubes, mushrooms, onion and garlic until tender, about 10-12 minutes.
6. Stir in shrimp and cook until just pink.
7. Add broth and bring to a simmer. Stir in 1 cup breadcrumbs and ¼ cup cheese until fully combined and mixture is moist, but not soupy.
8. Season with remaining 1 teaspoon salt, pepper and seafood seasoning.
9. Fill each eggplant half with stuffing. Divide remaining 1 cup breadcrumbs and ¼ cup cheese among each half. Top with a slice of butter.
10. Reheat oven to 425 F. Bake stuffed eggplant uncovered for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.
11. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve immediately.
*Cook’s note: We used Red Stick Spice Company’s Bayou Seafood Blend.
Fried Eggplant
Yields 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups canola oil
½ cup milk
2 eggs
1 large or 2 small eggplants
¾ cup cornmeal
½ cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon sugar
1. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
2. Whisk the milk and eggs together in a medium mixing bowl.
3. Slice the eggplant in thin slices, about ¼-inch thick. Soak them in the egg mixture.
4. Whisk together the cornmeal, flour, seasonings and sugar in a separate shallow bowl.
5. Take the eggplant from the egg mixture, then dredge in the cornmeal mixture.
6. Fry in batches in the oil until golden on both sides.
7. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels.