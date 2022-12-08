"Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!" is not your traditional documentary.
While it's educational and packed with history, it's also humorous by way of colorful storytelling, skits and a bit of animation.
Before our neighbors to the east get the wrong idea, Louisiana Public Broadcasting's two-night, four-hour miniseries' title isn't meant to diss The Magnolia State.
"There's nothing in the whole thing that really puts down Mississippi," assured the documentary's host, producer and writer, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.
The series' title comes from the slightly shorter name of a program Dardenne has presented to groups such as Leadership Louisiana since 2005.
Dardenne's live presentation on the history and culture of Louisiana, jokes included, runs about three hours.
"People always said, 'You need to put this on film,' or 'You need to write a book,' " Dardenne said.
With this latest LPB project, viewers can get both. In addition to writing the documentary's script, he also provided text for "Why Louisiana's" companion book filled with 200-plus splendid images by seasoned visual documentarian Carol M. Highsmith, of North Carolina.
From the peak of Poverty Point to the restorative efforts along the Bayou State's coastline, Highsmith's photos amplify the region's uniqueness.
"They really serve as a record of who we are as a country. She loves photographing people and buildings and Americana," LPB Executive Producer Linda Midgett said.
Just as Highsmith's photos were whittled down to the best of the best for the book, so too, for television purposes, were elements of Dardenne's original presentation.
"I knew going in (that) the presentation that I did needed to be restructured and it needed to be different and that even though we went from a three-hour presentation to a four-hour presentation, we weren't going to be able to get in there everything that I'd like to get in there, so I learned a lot about the editing process," Dardenne said.
Working closely with Midgett, each of the series' four hours was mapped out.
Highlights include:
- Musicians and singers James Burton, Irma Thomas and Terrance Simien
- Archaeologist Diana Greenlee and Poverty Point
- Coushatta Chairman Jonathan Cerneck and a tribal pow-wow
- The Rev. Jimmy Swaggart on the music legacy of cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Mickey Gilley
- Culture and politics with James Carville and a visit to the Louisiana Political Museum
- Richard Lipsey and the John F. Kennedy connection
- "Swamp People's" Troy Landry and a visit to the Atchafalaya
"It's this combination of history and sort of the cultural influences that interweave throughout it," Midgett said.
The first hour details the very beginnings of Louisiana, focusing on New Orleans' and the Mississippi River's significance in that story.
"So, the second hour is pretty heavily on the Cajuns; the third hour is going back into the history of enslavement, the slave trade and then the contributions of Blacks in Louisiana over a time — civil rights movements, Reconstruction, and then we really get into the politics in hour three," Midgett continued. "So we go to the Louisiana Political Museum, and then there's just a fun cast of characters, a little bit of a who's who of the most interesting political characters in Louisiana's history."
The fourth hour, Dardenne said, is also heavy on the gumbo of music genres that season the state's specialness.
"We have snippets of about 60 songs in these four hours. And all of them are either by Louisiana artists or about Louisiana, every one of them," he noted.
Music lovers can hear more of what's sprinkled through the film on the digital music service Spotify; just search for "Louisiana Public Broadcasting" to see its channel's playlists.
"It's a really nice segmented story, but each hour also stands on its own," Dardenne said. "You can't watch one and think you've seen it. You have to watch them all."
During the year of filming, 20 interviewees gave voice to Louisiana's story.
"We had to have a lot of people tell some of the stories that I tell, but also tell their own stories," Dardenne said. "So we have a nice mix of things I usually would be doing myself with other people saying it, not because we put words in their mouths, but because they're the experts to tell the story."
Those stories can have a humorous note or two, but the chuckles will come mostly with the skits and animations popping up between interviews.
The tales behind the Louisiana Purchase, the naming of English Turn in New Orleans, and P.B.S. Pinchback, the only Black governor of Louisiana, all unfold in the sketches written by Dardenne's son, John, a comedian and improv actor who now calls California home. John Dardenne and the three other actors all are Louisiana natives.
"I think the humor in this is really sort of the distinctive part of the series that I think people aren't necessarily expecting," Midgett said. "It's a little risky. Some of them, we may have pushed the envelope a little bit. We are going to get this in front of school children and to have a skit that teaches them that history, gets it in their minds. They're going to remember that because it's funny as opposed to this very textbook presentation."
The project's educational possibilities emerged early on, solidifying into a plan to incorporate "Why Louisiana" into American history classes for students K-12.
"We're making learning fun," said Clarence “C.C.” Copeland, LPB president and CEO. "We're probably going to bring it out (the curriculum) in the fall of 2023."
Academy and Emmy award-winning Shreveport storyteller and artist William Joyce ("The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lattimore") provides the special animations that appear throughout the documentary.
“To cast off the cloak of seriousness in the service of enlivening our rich and sometimes absurd history is a rare joy," said Joyce. "Let us never forget what Aristotle said: ‘History is a lot more fun with the jokes left in.' "
Humor aside, there's a lot of the state's 210-year history to absorb in the film's four hours.
"The last thing I say in my presentation is I hope that the time we've spent together has made you appreciate the place you call home and make you very proud to call yourself a Louisianan, and I'm hoping that that's the way people will feel after watching this," Dardenne said. "We talk a lot about the warts of Louisiana, and the colorful politics and all that. But what really got me interested from the git-go is the disproportionate impact that this state has on American society.
"Given our size relative to the rest of the states, but the disproportionate impact we have on sports, the arts, music, culture, politics — we punch way above our weight class in all of those areas. We're unique."
'Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!'
7 p.m. Sunday and Monday
WLPB, Channel 27