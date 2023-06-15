The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 233 St. Ferdinand St., is celebrating Pride Month with the exhibit "Why Pride" in the Shell Gallery in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center through July 3.
There will be an artists' reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 22.
The exhibit highlights the coming out stories of LGBTQIA+ youth and how those experiences influenced their artwork, also illustrating the beauty of being a part of the community, as well as the reality of living as an LGBTQIA+ individual.
“I’m incredibly excited about this exhibition because it will show the reality of everyday life for a queer person," Visual Arts Director Lundyn Herring said. "As a queer person, this exhibition resonates with me, because it illustrates just how wide the spectrum is in terms of sexuality. Everyone has a different coming out experience that contributes to your growth as a human being.”
The Arts Council cautions viewers that some of the pieces in this exhibition contain some profanity and challenging imagery, which may be offensive to some.
Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 344-8558 or visit artsbr.org.