Since 2009, a core group of dedicated oenophiles have gathered in downtown Baton Rouge to celebrate nothing in particular on Hump Day — other than to enjoy an evening stroll and a glass of wine (or two).
In an effort to promote businesses in downtown Baton Rouge, Wardell Junius created Wine Walk Wednesdays for community members to network, venture to new businesses and try new wine. While the monthly event is open to the public, it has gathered a loyal following.
"With the wine walk, people get to experience unique bars and restaurants that they wouldn't normally visit on a Friday or Saturday," Junius said. "They need that break during the middle of the week to get out and explore."
The idea for the monthly escapades started with a friend who was visiting from California. April Aruzi had 24 hours in Baton Rouge and told Junius, "I've been to New Orleans. I've seen Lafayette and Shreveport. What does Baton Rouge have to offer?"
As an avid wine drinker, Junius was delighted to show his out-of-town guest around the Capital City. He took Aruzi on a pub crawl, and they spent an hour at a series of bars and restaurants drinking wine and meeting with different people.
At the end of the evening, Junius said Aruzi told him, "Baton Rouge has these nooks and crannies people don't even know about. I would pay to have that experience."
"I was like, 'Oh, really?,'" Junius said. "I sat back and thought about it. Why crawl when you can walk?"
And so, the slogan and idea was formed for Wine Walk Wednesdays.
Junius approached restaurants and bars downtown, asking owners when their slowest night was for customer turnouts and profits. Nearly everyone answered Wednesday. He asked different businesses to participate in the wine walk, which would require them to provide a 2-ounce tasting of a white and red wine. After an hour, in each establishment the group leaves and walks to the next location.
"It's like reverse marketing," Junius said. "If I don't show up with anybody, you don't lose any wine. So your marketing cost is actually your wine tasting."
From 2009 to 2015, Baton Rougeans paid $10 per person and gathered weekly at 5:30 p.m. downtown to participate in the wine walks. When Junius moved to Mexico City, he scaled back the events to once a month. Now, the events usually include 30 to 50 people — and it's still $10 per person.
The group walks through downtown, visiting a new venue every hour and trying different specials. They have frequented places like Tsunami, Hotel Indigo, Jolie Pearl, Shaw Center for the Arts and the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum.
Laura McDavitt, vice president of the Fire Museum, has partnered with Junius since day one.
She has seen the wine walk evolve through many forms, specifically the number of people and the different places participants visit. Junius said that the group started with seven people and grew to 250 people at one point.
"I love the fact that you get a diverse group of people," McDavitt said at the most recent wine walk, holding up a bottle of cherry Moscato from Costco. "Plus, look at that sparkling personality. It's Wardell. He's our pied piper, and we follow him."
For each Wine Walk Wednesday that the Fire Museum is a part of, McDavitt concocts an on-site theme. She chooses wine that matches the theme and coordinates decorations/props for the evening.
For the Summer Solstice, June 22, McDavitt chose "A Midsummer's Night Dream." People dressed in fairy costumes and pranced around the museum as McDavitt and her team lined sample cups of wine on the table.
The venue lineup for June 22 included Hotel Indigo, the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, Dark 30, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar and 13 Social.
McDavitt noted that she likes to choose wines that are affordable and available at nearby stores so that participants can purchase them after if they like them.
Throughout the years, Junius said that participants have created their own friend groups out of Wine Walk Wednesdays. Some have gone on vacation together, while two even met and got married.
Neil "Nino" Thibodaux — a Franklin native, chef for Rouses Markets and instructor at Friends of Italy which hosts private cooking classes — has participated in and supported the wine walks since 2009. He and Junius have developed a close friendship. Thibodaux says that he thinks the events continue to be successful because a lot of the participants are entrepreneurs who network and share experiences.
"We are hungry for fellowship," Thibodaux said. "Here, we exchange ideas and everyone is so helpful. I call this entrepreneurial church."
While Junius continues to host Wine Walk Wednesdays in Baton Rouge, he has also started a wine walk in Mexico City and wants to develop the concept in Houston and Atlanta.
For the record, his favorite wine is an Argentinian Malbec.
The next Wine Walk Wednesday will start at 5:30 p.m. July 19. Participants are invited to come and go as they please. Visit the Wine Walk Wednesdays Facebook page for more information.