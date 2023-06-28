Independence Day is my favorite holiday. Maybe I love it because it comes with a fireworks show two days after my birthday. Maybe I love that it is a holiday Americans commonly observe.
The Fourth of July is a day to celebrate community, and any such celebration ought to include sharing delicious food.
Our traditional Independence Day celebration includes smoked or grilled meat and lots of it. While I’m sharing a dainty little chicken wing recipe, there could possibly be the rest of the bird in the smoker along with a few other farm-raised friends. We love cooking enough to keep celebrating the whole week.
These wings are great appetizer from the grill while the larger items slow cook on the smoker. They’re sweet with just a touch of heat and are just sticky enough to be lip-licking good.
Fresh watermelon tops my list of refreshing fruits in the dead heat of summer. This slush will cool you down at a picnic in no time. Of course, you can choose to leave out the booze. It’s pretty hydrating either way. Dress up the glasses with fresh blueberries to make them festive for the day.
We’re so fortunate that our area of the country grows and raises almost anything you might want to cook in the summer. We have plenty of fresh local options to eat and drink while celebrating Independence Day. Whatever food you decide cook or bring to share with friends or family, I hope it makes you happy to enjoy it all together.
Sweet Chili Chicken Wings
Yields 6 to 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6-8 pounds chicken wings
4 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup blackberry jam
¾ cup Heinz chili sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
¼ teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoons ground black pepper
4 tablespoons fresh cilantro, minced plus more for garnish
Lime wedges for serving
1. Remove the tips from the chicken wings, then separate the wings from the drumettes. Place the wings in a large bowl.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the garlic, blackberry jam, chili sauce, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, chili powder, black pepper and cilantro.
3. Pour the marinade mixture over the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and marinate for two hours up to overnight.
4. Heat grill to medium heat, about 350 F.
5. Grill the chicken wings until both sides turn golden brown.
6. Serve immediately with some lime wedges and garnish with additional fresh cilantro leaves.
Watermelon Bourbonade Punch
Yields 2 quarts. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 pounds watermelon chunks, seeded
½ cup bourbon, or more as desired
1 cup Sprite
1 can frozen pink lemonade concentrate
Pinch of salt
1. Puree watermelon in a blender.
2. Add bourbon, Sprite, lemonade and salt.
3. Pulse just once or twice more.
4. Pour into a freezer safe pitcher and freeze for 3 hours.
5. Take the punch out of the freezer a half-hour before serving or just long enough for it to be slushy.
6. Serve in Mason jars or jelly jar glasses garnished with festive paper straws or fresh berries.