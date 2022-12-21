Dec. 21 marks the shortest day — or, if you prefer, the longest night — of the year: the winter solstice.
Also the first day of winter, the solstice has been celebrated by cultures throughout the world for centuries. Though we tend to think of it as an entire day, it's really a point in time: specifically, the moment when the hemisphere is tilted as far from the sun as possible, thus creating the shortest day.
Here in Baton Rouge, that will take place at exactly 3:48 p.m.
Locally, a couple of events will mark the occasion. At the Forest Community Park on South Harrell's Ferry Road, BREC will host a community forest decorating session beginning at 5.30 p.m. Participants will build wildlife-friendly ornaments before heading out by lantern light to talk about the solstice and hang their ornaments.
Cost is $7. More details can be found here.
St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Goodwood Boulevard will hold a longest-night service starting at 5 p.m. It's a time to, as they say, "reflect, acknowledge those losses, be comforted and reassured of God’s care, and light a candle of peace and hope."
For further details, visit https://www.stlukesbr.org/news/longest-night-service-2022
The winter solstice was especially important in ancient times. With cultures heavily dependent on seasonal cycles, it's no surprise that the solstice occasioned plenty of festivals across the ancient world.
Some of these have spilled over into the current day. Notably, the Roman festival of Saturnalia — a sort of wild, bacchanalian party — is the source of many modern Christmas traditions.
Attesting to its global importance, other festivals include St. Lucia's Day in Scandinavia, Dong Zhi in China, and Yalda in Iran.
At Stonehenge in the United Kingdom, the sun once set precisely through two pillars on the southwest side, making for what would have been a vivid spectacle. Sadly, those particular pillars have since fallen, though scores of people still turn up to the site.
Though it's now officially winter time, don't forget that the days will only start getting longer. As the Farmer's Almanac wisely puts it, "Although the winter solstice means the start of winter, it also means the return of more sunlight. It only gets brighter from here!"