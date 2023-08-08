As the 2023 Postcard Project enters the homestretch, 178 postcards have arrived from 44 states and 16 countries.
Though we are still missing postcards from Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota and Utah, we continue to receive interesting greetings, with wonderful tidbits from friends and strangers around the world.
For example, Mike Monsour sent a postcard from Kuwait, where he is serving as a JAG attorney for the Mississippi Army National Guard. He also serves in Iraq and Syria. Monsour says, "Greetings from Camp Buehring, Kuwait. It's hotter 'n newly set asphalt in Morgan City in August."
Monsour writes that his wife is back home in St. Tammany Parish managing the household and two young children — on top of her duties as a physician.
Charlene Cress, a retired teacher, from Zachary, writes from her 13th trip to Alaska. She encourages visiting Happy Trails Kennel in Big Lake. "Sled dogs are so very happy and healthy."
Additionally, Cress, who wrote from Alaska for the 2022 Postcard Project as well, writes, "Halibut lasagna = DELICIOUS."
Eleanor Cannon, of Baton Rouge, writes from Hartselle, Alabama. On her way, she stopped by The Ave Maria Grotto in Cullman, Alabama, which is a replica of St. Martin's Church in Bavaria where Benedictine Brother Joseph Zoettl was baptized in 1838. Once in Alabama, he constructed 125 miniatures in what is now a four-acre park.
Malarie Zaunbrecher, originally from Rayne, now lives and works in Washington, D.C. She sent a postcard of the Library of Congress Main Reading Room. She writes, "I figured that since I work at a library, I should send you a card representing the best library in town!"
From London, Carolyn French, from Lafayette writes, "In a few days, I have a cooking class at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris but did not sign up for the Cajun class they offer!"
From Ireland, Tim Faul, who lives in New Orleans, writes: "We went to Dingle! They have a Berry Festival! It has a funny name. I like raccoons." Faul has sent several postcards — and no matter where he sends them from, he always mentions his penchant for raccoons.