Not long after mothers give birth at Woman's Hospital, the second-best thing awaits them: a 6-ounce, made-to-order burger.
Some say it's the best meal they've ever eaten.
In an effort to enhance the patient experience at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, the "Patient Burger" is made-to-order and delivered to all moms when they're out of labor and delivery.
The burger, prepared by executive chef Paul Roberts and his team, is topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles and served on a buttery, toasted bun with condiments and fries on the side.
"It's full of butter and melts on your palette," Roberts said.
The culinary team also uses a blend of salt, pepper, Montreal steak seasoning, garlic pepper, onion powder and pepper flakes to season the burger, while also marinating the patty in au jus. Roberts said that the kitchen makes about 80 burgers per day, though that includes burgers for mothers and those who order it in the cafe or through room service (which is an 8-ounce patty).
Sarah McBroom, a registered dietitian who has been with Woman’s for over 20 years as the assistant director of food services, said that employees at the nearby car dealerships will come in specifically for the burger.
For those who've experienced it, the Patient Burger is a bit of a phenomenon.
Laurel Burgos, the executive director for marketing and communications, said some moms have given it reviews on social media.
"We have some moms who joke on our Facebook page that they want to have another kid just to have a burger," Burgos said.
"I thought about naming one of my kids after the Woman's Hospital burger," one comment read.
Another person wrote, "That post-partum cheeseburger and curly fries still remain one of the best meals I’ve ever eaten."
For Lindsey Brou, the curiosity was real.
Last year, Brou gave birth to her daughter, Rowen Brou, at Woman's. She said at least three people told her and her wife, Amber Leonard, that they had to order the burger.
"At first, we were like, 'Can it really be that good?'" Brou said. "But it was that good."
By the time she got to her room in the mother/baby department, the kitchen was closed, so she didn't have the Patient Burger until the next day for lunch.
Nevertheless, it lived up to her and her wife's expectations.
"(Amber) was like, 'This is may be the best burger I've ever had,'" Brou said. "We joked about coming back to have the burger."
Burgos and McBroom explained that the catalyst to introducing the Patient Burger was the two-hour time lag patients experienced between giving birth in labor and delivery and getting settled in their rooms.
McBroom and a colleague conducted a study where they asked 150 patients what they would like for a first meal after having a baby.
"And, hands down, it was a burger," she said.
She also noted that, during birth, patients lose a lot of blood, so their bodies are looking for iron — which is in the beef.
Chef Roberts said that people (both mothers and nonpatients) have often raved about the burgers at Woman's, and he recognizes the special aspect of serving it to moms.
"We spare no love," he said.