Autumn Sanford made her entrance in the world less than 20 minutes into 2023.
Autumn is the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in this year — and appears to be the first born in Baton Rouge. Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl at 12:16 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.
Baby Autumn wasn't due until Jan. 15 but made her appearance more than two weeks early. Autumn is 20 inches long and weighs 7 pounds 15 ounces. Mom and baby are both doing well.
Woman's Hospital gifted the family a basket with books, supplies and a "First New Year Baby" onesie in celebration. The hospital says about 8,000 babies are born each year at Woman's.