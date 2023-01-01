first baby of 2023 Woman's.jpeg

Latrinda Sanford welcomes her daughter Autumn to the world. Autumn was born at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1 as Woman's first baby of the year. 

Autumn Sanford made her entrance in the world less than 20 minutes into 2023.

Autumn is the first baby born at Woman’s Hospital in this year — and appears to be the first born in Baton Rouge. Latrinda Sanford welcomed her baby girl at 12:16 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.

Baby Autumn wasn't due until Jan. 15 but made her appearance more than two weeks early. Autumn is 20 inches long and weighs 7 pounds 15 ounces. Mom and baby are both doing well.

Woman's Hospital gifted the family a basket with books, supplies and a "First New Year Baby" onesie in celebration. The hospital says about 8,000 babies are born each year at Woman's. 

 

