Baton Rouge Gallery's Surreal Salon 15 runs through Thursday, Jan. 26, at the gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

As indicated by the title, this year marks the 15th year the gallery has staged this juried, international exhibit celebrating the pop-surrealist/low-brow art movement.

This year, the gallery is partnering with the LSU School of Art in the show, which was curated by artist Marco Mazzoni, of Milan, Italy. "Surreal Salon 15" features the work of more than 62 artists representing 21 states and nine different nations.

The exhibition is free of charge during normal gallery hours of noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. All works featured were selected by Mazzoni via a blind jurying process.

For more than a decade, Surreal Salon has featured paintings, photography, ceramics, textiles, mixed media works, and other media. Artists from all corners of the United States and more than a half dozen different nations have been featured in previous shows.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded in conjunction with the exhibition, and the artist whose work is selected as Best in Show will also be profiled in an online editorial by Juxtapoz Magazine.

As in past years, Baton Rouge Gallery also will host the Surreal Salon Soiree, a party that coincides with the exhibit, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

This year will mark the first soiree since 2020. The annual event once again will bring together art, music and tons of costumed creativity for a one-of-a-kind night when costumed patrons become a part of the exhibit.

In addition to the artwork, the big night will include a live performance by Austin, Texas-based band The Golden Dawn Arkestra, light projections, puppets, and more.

Advance general admission tickets are $40, which includes alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages for guests with valid photo identification. An extra $10 will be charged for tickets purchased at the door. Ticket packages are also available with new Surreal Salon T-shirts.

For tickets, visit batonrougegallery.org/surreal-salon-15-ticket-form. For more information, call (225) 388-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.