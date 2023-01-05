When Louisiana contestant Tessica Brown packed for her trip to the Food Network kitchen, we know one item that wasn't in her luggage — Gorilla Glue spray.
The Violet native who, in a pinch, used the above as a substitute when she ran out of hair gel last year, is now competing on the network's "Worst Cooks in America." Season 25 of the series, titled "Viral Sensations," debuted Sunday.
Brown, the mom of five and a daycare provider, took to TikTok in early 2022 with the story of her super-bad hair day and its months-long aftermath. Her tale went viral and she earned the online kickname "Gorilla Glue Girl." When Brown was unable to remove the adhesive from her hair after several attempts at home and salon solutions, a California doctor stepped in with a surgical procedure which started the process of restoring Brown's hair to its normal condition. She's rocking her signature long braided ponytail again.
The Lousiana woman joins 11 other viral sensations with little or no cooking skills at the culinary boot camp competition show led by TV chefs and hosts Anne Burrell and Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson.
Burrell and Ferguson walk the contestants through basic kitchen instruction and challenges each week, then taste and critique what the often clueless cooks have concocted. One contestant will be eliminated each week. The winner gets $25,000 and bragging rights.
"I want to learn how to cook because my grandma always said, 'The way to a man's heart is through his stomach.' I want to learn how to really cook so I can really get me — I want a ring," Brown said during the premiere as she worked on shrimp linguine, fried cod and glazed asparagus.
The cooks had been given 60 minutes to make what they consider their signature dish.
"This is the only thing that I cook that people can hold down," she openly admitted.
No surprise that Brown's mentors weren't impressed with her finished product.
"It needs its own 'Worst Cooks in America' episode," Ferguson said of the dish.
In the main challenge, Brown's potatoes were called "a homerun," her cornish hen criticized for being "on the burned side" and her floppy asparagus ruled a "strike out."
"I don't know how to cook green stuff," Brown quipped.
There's always next week.
"Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations" returns at 7 p.m. Sunday.