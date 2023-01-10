When Louisiana contestant Tessica Brown packed for her trip to the Food Network kitchen, we know one item that wasn't in her luggage — Gorilla Glue spray.
The Violet native who, in a pinch, used the above as a substitute when she ran out of hair gel last year, is now competing on the network's "Worst Cooks in America." Season 25 of the series, titled "Viral Sensations," debuted Jan 1.
Brown, the mom of five and a day care provider, took to TikTok in early 2022 with the story of her super-bad hair day and its monthslong aftermath. Her tale went viral and she earned the online kickname "Gorilla Glue Girl." When Brown was unable to remove the adhesive from her hair after several attempts at home and salon solutions, a California doctor stepped in with a surgical procedure which started the process of restoring Brown's hair to its normal condition. She's rocking her signature long braided ponytail again.
The Louisiana woman joins 11 other viral sensations with little or no cooking skills at the culinary boot camp competition show led by TV chefs and hosts Anne Burrell and Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson.
Burrell and Ferguson walk the contestants through basic kitchen instruction and challenges each week, then taste and critique what the often clueless cooks have concocted. One contestant will be eliminated each week. The winner gets $25,000 and bragging rights.
Episode 1
"I want to learn how to cook because my grandma always said, 'The way to a man's heart is through his stomach.' I want to learn how to really cook so I can really get me — I want a ring," Brown said during the premiere as she worked on shrimp linguine, fried cod and glazed asparagus.
The cooks had been given 60 minutes to make what they consider their signature dish.
"This is the only thing that I cook that people can hold down," she openly admitted.
No surprise that Brown's mentors weren't impressed with her finished product.
"It needs its own 'Worst Cooks in America' episode," Ferguson said of the dish.
In the main challenge, Brown's potatoes were called "a home run," her Cornish hen criticized for being "on the burned side" and her floppy asparagus ruled a "strike out."
"I don't know how to cook green stuff," Brown quipped.
Burrell and Ferguson then picked teams, with Brown going to Burrell's red team.
The dozen "recruits" as they're called got a break, as no one was eliminated at the premiere's end.
Episode 2
A couple of small fires in the Food Network kitchen aside, there was definite improvement among the contenders on Sunday night.
The chefs/mentors introduced a new twist in the competition: the winner of each challenge will gain a "follower," spin the wheel (think "The Price is Right" or "Wheel of Fortune") and get an advantage card to be used when they choose. The recruit with the most followers by the end of the season wins an additional special advantage.
Focusing on plant-based meals, the 35-minute skills drill challenge was replicating a veggie burger which the chefs first showed them how to cook.
Brown tackled a black bean and mushroom burger with American cheese, pickle, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
"I'm not eating it. I'm not eating it," Brown said, shaking her head. "I'm not."
When she took a bite of a burger that Burrell had prepared, however, she quickly changed her mind, nodding with approval.
"Oh, right. Are you stopping with the side eye now?" Burrell shot back.
But forming the burger patty itself almost got the best of Brown.
"This is not about to be a hamburger at all," she said of the soft, almost watery mixture coming out of the food processor. "So my veggie burger is now a black bean milkshake. How am I supposed to take this milkshake and make it a patty? Oh, my God. Anne is going to have a fit."
Brown's strategy: Put it in the pan and try to mash it together to make a patty as it cooks.
"Your burger is good. The seasoning is good. It's a little flat, but you are a strong, able, in-control lady so show me her," Burrell commented.
In the main dish challenge which followed, the contestants were given 60 minutes to create their own rice bowls.
Burrell noted that Brown's pork tenderloin could have used more searing, her broccoli lacked sauce and there was no cilantro in the coconut cilantro rice.
Brown countered that the cilantro was in there, and after some back and forth, she was seen picking through the bowl to prove it.
Although Louisiana's Brown ended up in the bottom two, it was New York's Adam Kreutinger who was sent home.
"Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations" returns at 7 p.m. Sunday.