Upon entering Madeline Langford's daughter's lemon-themed dining room, I was greeted with a warm hug and a Mason jar of homemade pecan candy.
But the Southern hospitality didn't end there.
The kitchen was flooded with aromas of simmering, Southern food staples: crawfish étouffée, gravy and rice, oven-roasted chicken thighs and chicken breasts stuffed with cornbread dressing (Don't you dare call it stuffing).
"When I get to cooking, I go crazy," the elder Langford admitted after introducing me to her candle-lit dining table that already held homestyle green salad, frosted pineapple pound cake and iced, white peach tea.
It was the kind of soulful spread that was sure to keep Langford's large family hovering around the house, longing for a taste. After all, she is the family matriarch and her home-cooked meals act as generational glue, she said.
The 74-year-old Baton Rouge native had been cooking since 5 a.m., but that pales in comparison to her 65-year culinary reign of homestyle cooking.
"What makes homestyle cooking so special is the love associated with it," she said. "It's like the homestyle foods you craved and ate as a child, and seeing people eat them just makes me happy."
Langford started working in the kitchen as a 9-year-old, aiding her grandfather with meal preparation. By the age of 15, she was tackling her family's recipes. At 25, she aced her first catering job that served 2,000 people.
Naturally, her devotion to cooking intensified, causing her to land several head cook positions.
In 2009, Langford founded Homestyle Cooking Inc., serving succulent Southern classics like fried fish, potato salad, seafood fettuccine and jambalaya to churches, families and events in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Her children also lent a hand.
As to what ingredients frequently embody her cooking, Langford said she allows her fingertips and tastebuds to instinctively guide her on what to use.
"It's really hard to explain because when you've been in the kitchen for so long, you just know when something's missing after tasting it," she said.
Langford does use Tony Chachere's, a true Louisiana seasoning, in most of her meals. She warns against using too much salt and says she considers everyone's nutritional needs, including vegan and gluten-free dishes.
Her down-home cuisine is free of chemicals and canned goods. Everything is made from scratch, she added.
Minutes before the food was done, Langford talked about being chosen to attend the 2013 and 2014 NFL Super Bowl tailgate parties in New Orleans and East Rutherford, New Jersey, respectively. She battled breast cancer the first year but did not let it stop her from serving fresh, gourmet desserts to the public.
She also used this opportunity to boast about her roasted poultry.
"All of my chicken falls off the bone," Langford said, while stuffing tender chicken breasts with cornmeal dressing coated in turkey broth to maintain its moisture.
Langford naturally multitasked — answering my questions, eyeing her birds, lifting and moving things around.
Despite her doctor's advice to retire from the kitchen in her senior years, Langford said her passion for cooking is too deeply ingrained in her veins to let go.
"I'm ready to get back to it," Langford said cheerfully after mentioning her three-year hiatus. "I won't let anything stop me from serving and helping the people."
Langford aspires to develop a business that provides senior citizens with affordable housing and flavorful, chewable meals.
Until then, she delivers hot plates to homeless people, friends in the community and, of course, her 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
"I want to have good productivity and service over everything. It's about doing things right," she said.
Langford continues to study vintage cookbooks with the idea of putting her own spin on nostalgic recipes. Despite her longtime career and handful of culinary accomplishments, Langford still dreams of publishing her own cookbooks.
In addition to my jar of candied pralines, or what Langford calls her "golden nuggets," she gave me the recipe for her buttery cornbread dressing, a Southern comfort food so simple and easy to make but which has never failed to be a savory fan favorite.
Cornbread Dressing
Serves 20-30 people. Recipe is by Madeline Langford. Modify serving size if needed.
1 stick butter
4 cups of chopped seasoning (onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic)
16 cups of turkey broth
6-10 pounds of chopped cooked turkey (white or dark meat)
Tony Chachere's brown gravy mix
15 cups of baked cornbread
1. Melt a stick of butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add and sauté onions, bell peppers, celery and garlic. Cook and stir vegetables until tender and translucent.
2. Once the flavors are mixed, add the turkey broth and let it simmer for about 30 minutes.
3. Add chopped turkey meat and let it simmer while mixing in a key ingredient, Tony Chachere's brown gravy mix. Let the mixture sit for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
4. Preheat oven to 350 F.
5. After the mixture has simmered for 1 hour and 30 minutes, evenly and thoroughly mix it with the baked cornbread.
6. Pour the mixture evenly into a large baking dish. Bake for an hour until golden brown.