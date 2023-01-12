When brother/sister duo Cecil and Cora Mae Gregg became entranced by beekeeping over the course of an idle summer, their parents encouraged them to get involved.
With one caveat: they had to figure it out themselves.
For the eager Baton Rouge kids, that was no deterrent. The pair — Cecil, 14, and Cora Mae, 10 — have navigated the world of beekeeping on their own, armed with little more than a beekeeping book and curiosity.
The pair's interest was sparked in 2019 when, in the words of Cecil, they "observed lots of bees in the yard and near the pool … and speculated about their life cycle and their habitats."
A neighbor who was well-versed in beekeeping passed on his knowledge, while also helping steer the young duo toward a wealth of resources.
Their interest in beekeeping put them in rare company, and not just because of their youth.
Though bees play a crucial role in agricultural production through crop pollination, according to Louisiana Agriculture in the Classroom, the number of beekeepers in Louisiana is surprisingly low: 343 beekeepers out of a total of 115,000-125,000 nationwide.
On a broader level the number of hives in the United States has also dropped drastically since the 1940s, from 6 million to about 2.5 million, making the efforts of people like Cecil and Cora Mae even more important.
With the pair deciding to make a go of it, they began working their way through all the resources they could. They soon turned to literature, starting with Howland Blackiston's "Beekeeping for Dummies" which, Cecil said, they read "out loud, cover to cover".
They then joined both the local Capital Area and Louisiana Beekeepers Associations, and also took an online beekeeping course.
The timing was right.
"We were in COVID lockdown. So, we had a lot of disposable time," Cecil said.
In the spring of 2020 they decided they'd done enough studying and planning, and also raised enough money. It was time to go out on their own.
They purchased the necessary equipment to get things off the ground: the initial outlay consisted of a 10-frame hive, frames and a stand, smoker, hive tool, bee suits, bucket strainer, glass jars and — perhaps most importantly — a queen with some bees.
It cost the pair about $450 to get everything set up.
From the get-go their parents were supportive but, as mother Christen Losey-Gregg recalled, determined to take a hands-off approach.
"When Cecil and Cora decided to do this, we decided that they were just going to do it completely on their own," she said. "It’s been a lot of trial and error for them, because we completely left it to them to figure out. When there's a problem we say, 'Well, take a look in your book. Figure out what you're going to do next.'"
Given the go-it-alone approach, there were, indeed, plenty of mistakes. But, as their parents intended, it also led to a lot of learning.
"Being inexperienced and just getting into this by reading books, we had lot of problems," Cecil admitted. "Books really help, but only to a point. But I’m getting a lot better. Experience is really helping — I'm not running into the same mistakes."
Their first set of hives failed. But their persistence and enthusiasm remained undimmed and, after about a year, their hives produced honey for the first time.
Cecil says his favorite part of the process is the sense of achievement when everything comes together.
"At the end of the day when we finally harvest the honey, once you taste it, you realize 'I was a part of making this honey,'" he said. "When you’ve spent so much time and effort on something, spent all that time practicing … when you're finally at the end it's just amazing."
In the immediate future, the pair's next step is to keep the hives alive over winter. If that pans out, Cecil says they're keen to 'split the hives' — a beekeeping term for shifting the queen and a few frames of bees to a new hive, thus creating a new one (the original hive can either be left to create its own queen or have one introduced by beekeepers).
And what about being stung? Though he said it hurt "very much" at first, Cecil now handles it with all the stoicism of a hardened beekeeper.
"It's now starting to feel like mosquito bites," he said. "You pinch it, pull out the stinger so the venom stops going into you, and you keep on going. You get used to it."
Someday they'd like to sell their own honey, but, Cecil acknowledges, that's likely quite some time away. "I'd love to get to that point, but I'm starting small and probably need to build up a bit more."
For now they're giving their product away — gifting it to friends and family in neatly wrapped bottles — and refining the process.
At the end of the day, it all comes down to the honey.
"I'm making sure it tastes as good to others as it tastes to me," Cecil said.