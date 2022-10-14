At Charlie’s Place, there’s no such thing as forgetfulness or memory loss; only new faces, a variety of activities and a place that feels just like home. Charlie’s Place Respite Centers, with locations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, provide a safe environment for socializing for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
“We provide a purposeful day,” said Barbara Auten, executive director of Alzheimer’s Services. “We have pet therapy, music therapy, exercise, and we have a garden where we roll out the putting green. We have an artist in residence who leads art projects with them. There is an array of activities that will stimulate and create that social environment.”
The clients interact daily with the iN2l, (It’s Never Too Late), a computer simulator program which provides interactive programs and activities such as a virtual bike ride.
“We had a client, a former pilot, who used the flight simulator and we set up the chairs like an airplane and our care attendants put stewardess caps on and served Cokes and peanuts while the client took them on a virtual flight,” Auten said.
Charlie’s Place was named the Adult Day Service Center in 2008 by the National Adult Day Services Association (NADSA) and is the only one of its kind in the state. This month, Charlie’s Place celebrates its 15th anniversary in Baton Rouge and 5th anniversary in Gonzales.
Besides special programs, Charlie’s Place provides a much-needed break for caregivers. Clients attend at least once a week and have set days in advance in an effort to accommodate caregivers’ schedules. Costs are based on daily rates.
The day services center is a program of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. The non-profit organization provides support and education to those affected by Alzheimer’s or memory-related dementia in 10 parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena.
According to national statistics, approximately 21,000 individuals are affected with Alzheimer’s in the ten-parish area served, with the majority 65 years old and older. About 4% of that number includes younger onset or under the age of 65. And those numbers will continue to increase.
“People are living longer and they’re living long enough to develop Alzheimer’s,” said Auten, who suggests taking the Mini-Mental Status Exam (MMSE) at age 65 to establish a cognitive baseline.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and free memory screenings will be held every Thursday and Friday for three weeks from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Those dates are Nov. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Visit alzbr.org for locations.
Other events for the month include a Fall Festival Nov. 9 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. at Alzheimer’s Services in Baton Rouge for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and their caregivers. The event will feature games, dancing, live music and cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the anniversaries of Charlie’s Place. Visit alzbr.org to register for the event and to learn more about workshops and support groups for caregivers.